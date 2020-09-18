On the unequal probability of a price move up or down - page 80
And the evening will already be on topic.
This is where you come in: Michio Kaku (Japanese-born American theoretical physicist) The Physics of the Impossible. In the 2013 edition on page 123 you will find a popular discussion of this astounding fact in an easy to understand form. In short: Dirac's path to predicting the positron, for which he was later awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics, actually began with a hunch on this minus. I recommend drinking good coffee )
Positron, Kaku, Dirac Mora, Isaac Newton's grave, USDEUR trading and the calculations made my day! Thanks )) All that remains is to turn my pants inside out and put them on over my jeans, tucking my coat in beforehand, socks over shoes of course - otherwise nothing will work. Did I get it right?
Although, I must admit, Isaac Newton helped me in some ways ))
When I took physics exams, I didn't memorise the formulas, I worked them out mentally, without drawing them anywhere.
A sign of logic, and they usually see right through it. It is strange that there is such a dissonance of opinion with TC
Chaps, don't be dismissive of the other person's opinion. Even a person's low level of intelligence does not give you the right to be sarcastic, because such people sometimes show amazing wisdom about life. And we all have high intelligence here. Maybe your interlocutor is trying to convey important thoughts to you, and you do not understand him, or maybe he is wrong. Who knows what's right? We're all the dust of humanity here. Slightly arrogant posts are not very pleasant to read, but substantive with courtesy and respect, pleasant. That's the way things are.
I hope this ends the debate:)
Eh, I have to wait until tonight to find out what's on it, my phone won't open the archive...
and there, the virus didn't seem to show up
about EURUSD-GBPUSD=EUR/GBP
i.e. it could happen, but even to the second digit only after a pair of black swans :-)
or with a scaling factor, and it would be a fitting result
There's about: buy eurgbp = buy eurusd + eurgbp*sell gbpusd and just the difference with charts on live data.
The "similarity" shape is there - the correlation is about 80%.
P.S. Win10 shows no viruses. No Kaspersky, etc.
Thank you for this thread! Made me think again about the intricacies of pair trading). And the first fruits have appeared. At least today I realized that indeed pair trading has an advantage and the explanation is very simple. If somebody had told me about it before I would not have abandoned this type of trading in my time, but I would have brought it to success a long time ago. If no one told me about it, I won't do it either. Otherwise everyone will rush into pair trading))).