On the unequal probability of a price move up or down - page 74
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
It's not the same as the difference in the ratio. That's probably clear to everyone. But you can correct one of the currencies with eurgbp.
And it will be exactly (almost) eurgbp in majors. It is written correctly.
And 1/(1+x) = 1-x with small x squared .
has anyone tried to think where this square comes from ?
Oleg, win the competition, and at least don't go bust, OK?
Then I'll start taking your posts seriously.Draw a graph of the increments and check it out.
You've got a little bit of a problem...
What does this have to do with the competition? That's where I set my goals and objectives. And you don't even understand that.
And to make you understand what nonsense you've written, make a simple indicator, - and you'll immediately see the absurdity of your "EURUSD - GBPUSD = EUR/GBP".
There's an elderflower in the garden...
What does the competition have to do with it? That's where I set my goals and objectives. And you don't even understand that.
And to make you understand what nonsense you've written, make a simple indicator, - and you'll immediately see the absurdity of your " EURUSD - GBPUSD = EUR/GBP".
You won't believe it, I've written a million of them
and all the time it's getting in the way of what I was trying to tell you.
but in real life, when you're trading pairs of trades
you start to understand how opposite trades on majors are stupidly pulling a cross
Once they even put a pause on it.
I've never worked with them in my life.
;)))
You wouldn't believe it, I've written a million of them.
and it keeps getting in the way of what I was trying to tell you.
but in real life, when you're trading pairs of trades
you begin to understand how the opposite trades are being pulled over the cross
once even got a cross pending
I have never worked with them in my life.
;)))
I don't know what you've written there a muillion times. You write an indicator for your nonsense:"EURUSD - GBPUSD = EUR/GBP" and show its picture here.
There's an elderflower in the garden...
What does the competition have to do with it? That's where I set my goals and objectives. And you don't even understand that.
And to make you understand what nonsense you've written, make a simple indicator, - and you'll immediately see the absurdity of your " EURUSD - GBPUSD = EUR/GBP".
they're like that because they're quoted around 1. And there's a logarithmic basis obviously. A formulae that's getting old :-)
I don't know what you've written a million times. You write an indicator for the nonsense you claim:"EURUSD - GBPUSD = EUR/GBP". And show a picture of it here.
they're like that because they're quoted around 1. And there's a logarithmic basis obviously. A formulae that's getting old :-)
No, I can't show you that.
logarithm formulae do not know ;)
has anyone tried to think where this square comes from ?
Options can be traded, but these are other markets. On forex, options are not so good...
And so vol and options trading (including their emulation) must have been thought about for 5 years in different variants.
I don't really understand the question. 1/(1+x) - (1-x) = x^2/(1+x). Pure dough always, but there are no such tools on fore.
Options can be traded, but these are other markets. On forex, options are not so good...
And so vol and options trading (including their emulation) must have been thought about for 5 years in different variants.
B2, tell me more.
I just love the expression "pure dough."
I can't believe it's not possible to apply it to a Fora.
let's give it a try
The question is not very clear. 1/(1+x) - (1-x) = x^2/(1+x). Pure dough always, but there are no such tools on fore.
Options can be traded, but these are other markets. On forex, options are not so good...
And so vol and options trading (including their emulation) must have been thought about for 5 years in different variants.
i'm not talking about small arithmetic, i'm talking about the emergence of squares where no one is waiting
i was subtly trying to hint that eurusd may not be eur/usd but eur/usd/usd, at least i sometimes think so :-)