On the unequal probability of a price move up or down - page 72
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
take your time, demozit is no indicator
and proves absolutely nothingbut I wouldn't advise you to be rude.
I have this thing... I like to tell fools that they're fools...
I have this thing... I like to tell fools that they're fools...
a total load of rubbish:
The mismatch has increased (which is by no means surprising, for it was small at the time of market entry).
49 parrots. Shedding.
Having filled up, waiting for a profit.
is a complete mess:
Into the annals of bullshit )
In the annals of bullshit )
You're trading a martin, not a formula
If it was like on the chart, you wouldn't need to go long.
No, don't bother.
superimpose the pairs on the same chart of such a plan:
EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURGBP
it'll be like I said above, regardless of the size of the moves.
that is:
EURUSD - GBPUSD = EUR/GBP
Bullshit
Bullshit
Oleg, win the competition, and at least don't go bust, OK?
I'll start taking your posts seriously later.Draw a graph of the increments and check it out.
And it will be exactly (almost) eurgbp in majors. It is written correctly.
And 1/(1+x) = 1-x with small x squared.
Somehow the discussion has gone in the wrong direction.
That's what the potential divergence turns out to be - that's already interesting.
And the bias in lots of pairs is also interesting.
The difference is not equal to the ratio. That's probably clear to everyone. But it is possible to correct one of the currencies with eurgbp.
And it will be exactly (almost) eurgbp in majors. It is written correctly.
And 1/(1+x) = 1-x with small x squared.
Somehow the discussion has gone in the wrong direction.
That's what the potential divergence turns out to be - that's already interesting.
And the bias in lots of pairs is also interesting.
it's not a relation, it's a third pair
is the same as what the comrade writes above
that is:
EURUSD+dERUSD - (GBPUSD+dGBPUSD) = EURGBP+dERGBP
although he's got a lot of mistakes
And what I've written is accurate to within a pointonly the graphs need to be time-synchronised
The difference in the ratio is not equal. That's probably clear to everyone. But you can correct one of the currencies with eurgbp.
And it will be exactly (almost) eurgbp in majors. It is written correctly.
You haven't got it right. Exactly, not almost, but strictly. There is no discarding of any higher order summands of smallness. And yes, the Taylor series is not in the vicinity of zero, but in the vicinity of the current price value.