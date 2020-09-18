On the unequal probability of a price move up or down - page 72

Renat Akhtyamov:

take your time, demozit is no indicator

and proves absolutely nothing

but I wouldn't advise you to be rude.

I have this thing... I like to tell fools that they're fools...


 
Mikhael1983:

a total load of rubbish:

Accordingly, if you stumble logically at the beginning, the rest is no longer worth reading
 

The mismatch has increased (which is by no means surprising, for it was small at the time of market entry).

49 parrots. Shedding.

Having filled up, waiting for a profit.

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

is a complete mess:


Into the annals of bullshit )

 
Mikhael1983:

In the annals of bullshit )

You're trading a martin, not a formula

If it was like on the chart, you wouldn't need to go long.

[Deleted]  
Renat Akhtyamov:

No, don't bother.

superimpose the pairs on the same chart of such a plan:

EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURGBP

it'll be like I said above, regardless of the size of the moves.

that is:

EURUSD - GBPUSD = EUR/GBP

Bullshit

 
Олег avtomat:

Bullshit

Oleg, win the competition, and at least don't go bust, OK?

I'll start taking your posts seriously later.

Draw a graph of the increments and check it out.
 
It's not the same as the difference in the ratio. That's probably clear to everyone. But we can correct one of the currencies with the eurgbp quotient.
And it will be exactly (almost) eurgbp in majors. It is written correctly.
And 1/(1+x) = 1-x with small x squared.

Somehow the discussion has gone in the wrong direction.
That's what the potential divergence turns out to be - that's already interesting.
And the bias in lots of pairs is also interesting.
 
b2v:
it's not a relation, it's a third pair

is the same as what the comrade writes above

that is:

EURUSD+dERUSD - (GBPUSD+dGBPUSD) = EURGBP+dERGBP

although he's got a lot of mistakes

And what I've written is accurate to within a point

only the graphs need to be time-synchronised
 
b2v:
The difference in the ratio is not equal. That's probably clear to everyone. But you can correct one of the currencies with eurgbp.
And it will be exactly (almost) eurgbp in majors. It is written correctly.

You haven't got it right. Exactly, not almost, but strictly. There is no discarding of any higher order summands of smallness. And yes, the Taylor series is not in the vicinity of zero, but in the vicinity of the current price value.

