a/b != a-b of course, but what is meant is probably
for small changes in a and b
1/(1+x) = 1-x + (x squared)
 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

I did that 2 years ago before you registered on this resource :)

Then it must not be difficult for such a master to show a trick in this thread, is it? )
 
b2v:
No, don't bother.

superimpose the pairs on the same chart of such a plan:

EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURGBP

it'll be like I said above, regardless of the size of the moves

That is to say:

EURUSD - GBPUSD = EUR/GBP

 
Everyone probably already knows about triangles and the fact that one of the pairs can be obtained through a linear combination of the other two (EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURGBP).
K-values change slightly, but for real trading it is unnoticeable.
 
b2v:
Exactly
 
b2v:
Are you of sound mind, colleague? Are you using anything?

Do you realise that without specifying the point in the vicinity of which you are doing the series expansion, your statement makes no sense at all? Try looking at those pieces of the graph where even the sign of the first derivative is different for the functions you cite.


 

Renat Akhtyamov:

regardless of the size of the movements:

EURUSD - GBPUSD = EUR/GBP

Into the annals of delirium )

 
Mikhael1983:

In the annals of bullshit )

Take your time, demozit is no indicator

and proves absolutely nothing.

But I wouldn't advise you to be rude.
 
Taylor decomposition at zero of course and x<<1.
Which corresponds to forex - currencies move by 1-2% as a rule for intraday.
 
b2v:
Taylor's decomposition at zero of course ... which corresponds to a fora...

Are you sure about zero? Think again.

