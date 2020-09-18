On the unequal probability of a price move up or down - page 70
Are you suggesting that you have developed senile dementia? No questions asked, it happens.
Finish readingYou open the real one, it'll be explained to you popularly.
Vitaly, thank you! The answer is very comprehensive, I read it carefully, but now I will reread it again and make sense of it. Trying to understand when the divergence occurs, what do the charts look like separately at that time? Are there strong deviations from previous prices on them too? So the divergence is a dependence between pairs, or a simple coincidence of deviations of individual pairs?
The probability of convergence is no higher than the probability of divergence. The probability of convergence is only increased when the value of the divergence has exceeded the historical average value of the divergence.
Thank you, I think so too.
I will answer in part: the chart can look different, it all depends on the scale and the number of visible candles, so a clean chart is not a guide for analysis.
Of course, a larger time frame will show a divergence, even on a clean chart, with something rising and something standing still/slowingly rising/falling. But again, it depends on the scale. If we look straight to some charts, we can see that for example three pairs have grown equally, but if we look at the price scale, one of the pairs has gone only 1/3 of its daily moving average, but it looks like it has gone through *2
Vitaly Muzichenko: Е
If we look now at some charts, we see that for example three pairs have risen equally, but if we look at the price scale, one of the pairs has gone only 1/3 of its daily moving average, but it looks like it has gone *2
Take a look, and see, and open a trade for the public's amusement, in real time, as I do )
Thank you
You can see that nothing has significantly changed in this particular case. But in the case of other chart changes, it would have changed.
I can make a similar screen when entering the market at any point in the timeline. Tell me at which point to enter and I will make a new screen for the two lot ratios.
his window is floating
note that he adjusts the beginning of the chart for entry
but you can't adjust it if the orders are open and hanging in the red
Waiting for the stats to accumulate, so far so good, cheering you on!
I did this 2 years ago before you registered on this resource :)