On the unequal probability of a price move up or down - page 35
The time is almost midnight. Trading is about to close. It is very dangerous to open. Then, on Monday, there will be a gap. We'll do the death knell. Let's open. The market situation as of 23:45 Moscow time on 10.01.2019 is as follows:
You can see that you have to sell EURUSD, and buy GBPUSD. Let's do it:
Let's consider this a fourth focus, the development of which we will see on Monday. Have a good weekend everyone.
It's backwards, it's not worth opening on Friday before the close. Friday is fixing and all sorts of crap happens before the weekend.
Have you tried it? Are you sure?)
I don't know whether you've got it backwards or forwards, but I have Friday's pair of trades in the market so far, and I haven't got the result yet. If you exclude Saturday and Sunday's readings, i.e. if you attach those which started on Monday to Friday's ones, then the divergence for Friday's deals is as follows: the difference has increased from 76 parrots to 94.8 parrots. We are calmly waiting for profits. It is even possible to share. I will not do it for the purity of the experiment.
The misalignment has still increased. I would still recommend buying in. Frankly speaking, myself a little earlier (at the time of last post) had already invested, I just did not want to show this part of the deal here (just invested for myself, profit).
I would like to note that the "drawdown" on the main part of the transaction (volume 0.81) is less than 10 pips, despite the fact that part of it is a spread. The drawdown on the smaller leverage of the transaction is 22 pips, which is also a bit, but taking into account that its volume is 0.29 - recalculated to the volume of 0.81 (the main leverage of the transaction), it is essentially the same less than 10 pips. So if anyone thinks that the drawdown is significant, they are wrong. It is clear that 10-20 pips is the norm of life.
Still, it should be called averaging)
will be on the plus side.
but so far all the trades are in the red.
And you haven't 'cut in', you've averaged out. Just things by their proper names...
You may consider that there was no fractional trade, because one deal of Friday will be closed with profit. And I will make more than 2 times profit for myself - you may leave it out.
You may or may not count... will or won't...
Shared is when in profit. Averaging is when in a loss. I wrote about it here. Why call everything differently...?)
There was no share. Adding to a losing position was (averaging).
It will be closed on the profit, and that's good. It is interesting to know what will happen in your system.)
A share is an increase in the volume of a trade in the market. Don't try to invent other interpretations, the meaning of the word is very simple - an increase in volume. There is no other meaning in the word.