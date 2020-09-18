On the unequal probability of a price move up or down - page 134
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Deals on trick number eight at minus 320. Waiting.
Michael, have you tried to automate the TC and run it in the tester? What's the point of rubbing your tits for so many pages?)
Trick number eight deals at minus 320. Waiting.
Monday is here, monitoring is here?
Don't even think about it!
Aleksey Mavrin:
Michael, haven't you tried to automate the TS and run it in the tester?
Do you want to kill the hope that has been living for 10 years? Don't even ask!
I found it in a branch. The thought about the "currency" N dates back to 2013:) Let's see tomorrow if there is any progression for as much as 7 years.
(a+b)/2 is clear, it's kind of a mixed average. But (a-b)/2 here I can not understand the meaning, it turns out half of the remainder, what can it represent?
(a+b)/2 - this is clear, it's like a mixed average. But (a-b)/2 here I do not understand the meaning, it turns out half of the remainder, what can it represent?
One graph is the average. The other is the deviation of pairs from the average up and down. Well these are my thoughts and with the same will, the constructions are more frozen.
For example why the graph is red at the top is not clear.
Judging by old threads the author can solve very complex optimization problems.
One graph is an average. The other one is the deviation of pairs from the average up and down. Well these are my thoughts and at the same will, the constructions are more frozen.
For example why the graph is red at the top is unclear.
Judging by the old threads, the author can solve very complex optimization problems.
Now I understand about the deviations. And as for the author and his way of running the topic, he clearly learned from Necollah and Joker. A man who wants to make a point does so straightforwardly and without "you....ons". Many have asked him many times and he has not received any answers. Either the system is just on basic online testing, or the author gets high with this method.
In general, style is secondary, it's the gist that counts.
It's open.