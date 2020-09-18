On the unequal probability of a price move up or down - page 39
If you buy the pound and the euro, it will not be paired trading, because paired trading is supposed to be hedged. And in this case there will be no hedging. This is just trading two symbols, but not pair trading. You should enter in one direction on two symbols in pair trading only on symbols with inverse correlation, such as EURUSD and USDCHF.
Pairing/hedging is for example buying AUD/CHF and selling NZD/JPY
Let me add:
We look for a bifurcation inNZDJPY and CADCHF, if we find it, we enter on the pair most inclined to rise/decline, let it be a buyNZDJPY,we enter the market.
If the price goes against the scenario, then we fix profit, there are many variants, I fix +15pp, if it is obvious that the price has slowed down, but it is also possible to do it another way.
If the price went against, then at -10 pips we buyCADCHF and wait for +3-5 pips and close the trade, we consider it unsuccessful, but we still have some points on the balance.
...
The CU himself clearly has something in his calculations "off", or he is deliberately misleading the public private ... :) Because on Friday night he should have sold the pound and bought the euro in proportions of about 1:7 ... :)
...
Sorry. There's nothing wrong with the TS. Window should have just moved when calculating ... :(
TradingEURCHF will be equivalent only if we enter with equal lots for both symbols. If we have balanced the lots with volatility and pip value for both symbols and the symbols are correlated, the hedging should be present. IMHO.
Also, sometimes I use the technique with pairs you've selected.
We look for the slippage, once we've found it, we look at the EURCHF where it is located, i.e. we look for the Under/Under levels and if it is near the level we enter the market by it, which reduces the probability that the slippage will continue. If it continues, then we average.
As the result, we have entered the market not in the middle of the fall/rise, but somewhere near the tops and the reversal, and we can safely average.
We look at EUR/USD and GBP/USD and find the spread - we enter on EURGBP and carry out the same procedure.
These are the 2 techniques that I use when trading.
This is more likely to be called pseudo-hedging with double spending :)
Here's another picture of Audi and dung...
I prefer an Audi. Or a BMW/Mercedes. And manure, forget it. Although it is in price now too. The other day they brought it to us for a car for 20 tr.
... Naturally, it is necessary to adjust position opening conditions, including"sliding" of charts ...
Shifts - splits - collapses - shares in the legs ... This reminds me of the guru Alexander, who was responsible for the creation of Bablokos. Everything goes back to normal.
Here I found an entry in CHF/JPY, let's see how it ends.
Here is the technique:
WatchUSD/JPYandUSD/CHF, find a spread - go short on CHF/JPY
There is something about which they say: "Look, this is new;" butit was already in the centuries that came before us.
There is no remembrance of the former; and of that which is to come, there will be no remembrance for those who shall come after.
(Ecclesiastes)