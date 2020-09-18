On the unequal probability of a price move up or down - page 36
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
(just for my own sake, profit is the same).
It's really useless to have a dialogue. You're twisting until the person you're talking to gives up on everything ))
You're at a LOSS and you're not DONE with the profit, you're CONTINUING with the loss.
Fraction is an increase in the volume of a trade in the market. Do not try to invent another interpretation, the meaning of the word is very simple - an increase in volume. There is no other meaning in the word.
I wasn't exactly "trying" to make anything up ;)
It is generally accepted, it seems to me, as I wrote above. And here you are already starting to make it up and twist it to fit the current one)
But come on. Words are words, deeds are deeds. Again, I find your approach interesting.
The misalignment has still increased. I would still recommend buying in. Frankly speaking, myself a little earlier (at the time of last post) had already invested, I just did not want to show this part of the deal here (just invested for myself, profit).
I would like to note that the "drawdown" on the main part of the transaction (volume 0.81) is less than 10 pips, despite the fact that part of it is a spread. The drawdown on the smaller leverage of the transaction is 22 pips, which is also a bit, but taking into account that its volume is 0.29 - recalculated to the volume of 0.81 (the main leverage of the transaction), it is essentially the same less than 10 pips. So if anyone thinks that the drawdown is significant, they are wrong. It is clear that 10-20 pips is the norm of life.
right, right
prosaic life
in the cusp that they may never collapse again?
I don't know what happened backwards or forwards, but I've got a couple of Friday's trades on the market so far and I haven't got the result yet. If you exclude Saturday and Sunday's readings, i.e. if you add those which started on Monday to Friday's ones, then the divergence of Friday's deals is as follows: the difference has increased from 76 parrots to 94.8 parrots. We are calmly waiting for profits. It is even possible to share. I will not do it for the purity of the experiment.
You read through the letters and understand what you're trying to get across, sometimes it can be useful...
Me? It's you! You're the master magician here, you'd better open on Monday...
It's really useless to have a dialogue. You're twisting until the person you're talking to has given up on everything.)
You're at a LOSS and you're not DOLLARING on the profits, you're HARMING on the losses.
It is not worth it for him we have already arranged a 50% discount, no matter what they say few people pay attention. On the foundations he is also an ace)))) Sometimes pearls spill out, goodness we all moderators have calmed down, otherwise we would have gone crazy here :O)))
Dear colleagues!
You are jumping on TC, but in fact he is partially right... The fact is that the averaging involves closing on the total profit, and he closes on his signals. It doesn't matter what the profit is - in fact it may be negative...
Double bottom I wonder if the pound will hold, or a flight of drops, what's up with brexit I wonder who knows, I'm behind on fundamental life.
Will be 500 points minus on Friday's trade, "mate" where are the mm, where are the stops...
Double bottom I wonder if the pound will hold, or a flight of drops, what's up with Brexit I wonder who knows, have I fallen behind on fundamental life.
Will be 500 points minus on Friday's trade, "mate" where are the mm, where are the stops...
It's nice to see people's nerves getting the better of them. It's nice to see someone worried about the outcome of a trade.
Me? I'm trading america now there is no liquidity whatsoever and all I have to do is flub.
The momentum on Friday was down in the pound.
I also opened down on the pound recently.
On the eu, I took a little bit in the buy in the morning....
On the contrary, in general, if you look in the direction of the TS entries. Just for the record.