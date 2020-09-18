On the unequal probability of a price move up or down - page 44
Well, it has just been on a slight surplus. The trades were not closed.
I think he's upset.
He seems to be upset.
Maybe... Or maybe it's just the wrong take rate... )
well, the take should still be at least 2 times the stop
if the system is really working, then with such a setup the balance should grow
Here is the current situation!
Where the top red arrows should have covered - the profit would have been about 15%. I wasn't at my computer and there are no such arrows on my phone.
Proportion was 1:3, then I also opened the second one by the pound with my hands. Now the proportion is 2:3. If now either the euro is down or the pound is up, or the total difference will increase by ~100 pips - Kolya will come to me ... :):):)
But I'm not discouraged - I like this approach, I just need to get used to it. Of course I can do it on demo, but I'm more used to it on real account. :)
Well, the take should still be at least 2 times the stop
There is probably no stop in this system yet)
I am not correcting yet, but I am coming to the conclusion that it should be done. At least for myself I have already defined a certain algorithm: this should be done only when the difference starts to widen instead of shrinking, i.e. the loss starts to grow. As soon as there is a new signal about the possible difference reduction, we look at the proportion and correct the first orders. Again, this does not go where we want it to go - we correct it again. Then we average according to the difference "closing".
May I ask what the correction may consist in? In opening additional positions of the same symbols in the current market? If so, can we place pending orders in advance?
I, for example, am currently writing something that will allow to open an additional construction from other instruments, maybe something will work...
Yes, in opening additional positions for the same instruments in the current market!
I.e. we hope that the difference will narrow and increase the position. For example, the first entry was 1:5. We open 1 lot for the first entry and 5 lots for the second. At the second entry the proportion was 1:4. We add 1 lot to the first side and 3 lots to the second side.
But this is my algorithm (the original one, and there is no guarantee it will remain the same) - you are free to use it.
Schlop-pee-wee-wee-wee-wee
