On the unequal probability of a price move up or down - page 42

New comment
 
Younga:

This place looks good - just a strange sensation - all the time the "trig" was perfect, and then - expansion (between days) - well, kind of a mistake

Maybe by widening the night spread. The DT's struggle with night scalpers.

 
khorosh:

Maybe by widening the night spread. DC's struggle with overnight scalpers.

So they won't make any money either...
 
Younga:
So there's no money to be made...

There's no money to be made on a triangle. The discrepancies are too small.

 
khorosh:

Yesterday I also opened on the pound and the yen. Today I am on the plus side, but I am not closing yet, expecting profit growth.


Closed, kind of a signal to close.

 

It's falling apart again... On the demo, as the author says "calmly wait for profits", but if you are on the real ...

?

 
Evgeniy Chumakov:

It's falling apart again ... But on the demo, as the author says, "we wait for the profit", but if we do it on the real account ...

?

the trend is going in a sawtooth direction

previous maximum minus on Equity can be considered a maximum gift


;)

 

Good afternoon forum users and visitors to this thread in particular! :)

Today I made a deal on the TS system with my upgrade! Actually look everything on the screenshot!

P.S. The drawdown on deals was not more than 50% of the margin.

 
RomFil:

Good afternoon forum users and visitors to this thread in particular! :)

Today I made a deal on the TS system with my upgrade! Actually look everything on the screenshot!

P.S. The drawdown on deals was not more than 50% of the margin.


How do you calculate the proportions by lot?

 
Evgeniy Chumakov:


How do you calculate the proportion of lots?

I won't say yet. I'm counting it in my own way and I don't like it myself, but I can't suggest otherwise yet - during today the proportion has reached as many as 30 times - that's a lot ... :):):) And if I tell you how I do it personally, you'll blame me later ... :)

 
RomFil:

Good afternoon forum users and visitors to this thread in particular! :)

Today I made a deal on the TS system with my upgrade! Actually see everything on the screenshot.

P.S. The drawdown on transactions was not more than 50% of the margin.

If you specify the drawdown as a percentage of margin, then you have to specify the leverage with which you work.

Otherwise your words look like a fraud.

1...353637383940414243444546474849...184
New comment