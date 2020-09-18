On the unequal probability of a price move up or down - page 42
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
This place looks good - just a strange sensation - all the time the "trig" was perfect, and then - expansion (between days) - well, kind of a mistake
Maybe by widening the night spread. The DT's struggle with night scalpers.
Maybe by widening the night spread. DC's struggle with overnight scalpers.
So there's no money to be made...
There's no money to be made on a triangle. The discrepancies are too small.
Yesterday I also opened on the pound and the yen. Today I am on the plus side, but I am not closing yet, expecting profit growth.
Closed, kind of a signal to close.
It's falling apart again... On the demo, as the author says "calmly wait for profits", but if you are on the real ...
?
It's falling apart again ... But on the demo, as the author says, "we wait for the profit", but if we do it on the real account ...
?
the trend is going in a sawtooth direction
previous maximum minus on Equity can be considered a maximum gift
;)
Good afternoon forum users and visitors to this thread in particular! :)
Today I made a deal on the TS system with my upgrade! Actually look everything on the screenshot!
P.S. The drawdown on deals was not more than 50% of the margin.
Good afternoon forum users and visitors to this thread in particular! :)
Today I made a deal on the TS system with my upgrade! Actually look everything on the screenshot!
P.S. The drawdown on deals was not more than 50% of the margin.
How do you calculate the proportions by lot?
How do you calculate the proportion of lots?
I won't say yet. I'm counting it in my own way and I don't like it myself, but I can't suggest otherwise yet - during today the proportion has reached as many as 30 times - that's a lot ... :):):) And if I tell you how I do it personally, you'll blame me later ... :)
Good afternoon forum users and visitors to this thread in particular! :)
Today I made a deal on the TS system with my upgrade! Actually see everything on the screenshot.
P.S. The drawdown on transactions was not more than 50% of the margin.
If you specify the drawdown as a percentage of margin, then you have to specify the leverage with which you work.
Otherwise your words look like a fraud.