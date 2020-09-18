On the unequal probability of a price move up or down - page 45
There's probably no stop in this system yet)
I'm also thinking about the stop - how do you define it? From what considerations? By profit margin - there will be a reduction in potential profit. By trawl - the same thing. So far, I see that we should stop at a stop loss by the risk of the deposit. For example, we risk only 10% on one entry with 1-2 fillings from the initial proportion - this is a stop loss of 10% of the deposit.
Looking at the history a strong increase in the difference is not common. And this happens for the pound and the euro mainly in the European session. The dollar rules in the US and it usually influences both instruments almost equally. This method is protected from the strong movements of the dollar by counter-direction of open positions.
Sincerely, RomFil
I've already made my choice!!! And I can also confidently state that there is not even a hint of "probability" as stated in the thread title in the algorithm, well at least as I understood it. There is a relationship between currencies via a common currency. And the calculation system tells how far one or the other has gone from the "golden ratio". As soon as the difference in the course of currencies reaches a certain value, or a signal appears to reduce this difference (this is how I decided to enter the transaction) - we calculate the volume of positions and enter the market. The volume of transactions or as I call it the proportion is determined at the moment of entering by the speed of the quotes - which is moving slower - that pair has larger lot. Today for example at a certain moment the proportion I had less than 1, that means that at this moment the speed of the euro was higher than the pound. Something like this.
Now it is possible to fit the mathematics to this algorithm! :)
Yes, probability is not the point here. But to be honest in the end I am completely confused about what kind of regularity we are talking about, if we do not count a regular complex of genius in TC. Many people seem to understand, apparently I am a fool)
It's a mystery to me now how to get a schedule like this ... :)
I.e. what my idiot draws is slightly different ... :)
I've come to the conclusion that it's better to trade divergence rather than convergence.
Or you could do both ... But to determine the volumes of trades in a divergence??? :):):)Divergence trade, only with the same lots.
There is always a stop. This is the size of the deposit.