I have shown (and you have swallowed without objection) an example to the contrary: the yen has been printed in the trillions for many years and inflation is negative (i.e. deflation). And even " with all other economic parameters held constant" worked against you, because Japan's parameters deteriorated, it was no longer the second economy in the world and became the third, but the yen became more expensive.
That is the scientific approach. All it takes is one fact that doesn't fit into your theory to admit that the theory is either wrong, or that its scope should be narrowed. I didn't come up with that, it's classic - from Popper.
P.S. However, Dunminchik just wants to argue, he is hardly familiar with Popper's works. The simplicity of Dunminchik (as a ruble twenty: "from the appearance of new money in the economy - there is inflation (reduction in the value of money)") suggests that he is a military man (say, he would hardly work in science or industry - for the obvious reason: the Dunning-Krueger effect).
He may be a proponent of the Quine approach (Duham-Quine thesis)
from economics to science. time to stop going off topic)
economics is unlikely to answer the branch's question, nor is probability
there is a 50/50 chance
but given the human factor, spread and other fees, it's well under 50 in our favour
Economics has nothing to do with "rates" at all, of course it can't answer any questions in relation to the market and market charts:)))
Is there no way to look into the past?
I'm wondering at the close of the session on 12.12.2019 if we :
Sell EURUSD, and buy GBPUSD
or
Buy EURUSD and sell GBPUSD.
Looking in. On the charts below (all the same, 288*2 counts every 5 minutes) the last count corresponds to 23:00 (terminal time) on 12.12.2019.
The mismatch is small, it is best to refrain from entering the market altogether. But the sign of a small mismatch is that EURUSD should be sold (volume 2.826) and GBPUSD should be bought (volume 1).
EurUsd just started to rise on Friday, hitting a low
I support you - the beginning of growth
The trading style demonstrated in this thread is totally irrelevant whether EURUSD goes up or down. What matters is how the superposition 2.826*EURUSD - 1*GBPUSD will behave.
A day later, at 23:00 on 13.12.2019, I would confidently buy the superposition 2.893*EURUSD - 1*GBPUSD, because it would be so:
I have a recurring question: Why the H2 timing, it doesn't go with anything at all?
I was a twosome - that's why I like the twosome.
- I don't know, on the two o'clock, I think it shows the change in direction more accurately