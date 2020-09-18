On the unequal probability of a price move up or down - page 131
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
On the real quotes, the picture is not impressive. Here is the publicly available NMA :
Show it not on 40 samples, but on several hundreds. Otherwise the scale of comparison is different.
something similar to yours can be found at https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/732070
HMA is a rather artificial filter with no theoretical basis, but a similar result (and with less computation) can be obtained in other reasonable ways.
There is an arithmetic nuance - if a filter (average, derivative, whatever you want to call it) has a period/depth/scale, then its graph will revolve around the corresponding SMA. And this SMA will be a good approximation, because it will be the limit.
Show it not on 40 counts, but on several hundred. Otherwise the scale of comparison is different.
2 days.
It's nice!
- Give me that indicator, I'll evaluate it for you in real time.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/10272
2 days.
There you see. Nothing outstanding anymore, just the same as the price, with a slight smoothing. Well, mine can in the same way at 2 days with a reduction in the number of summands to come close to the price:
Let's increase the number of addends in the filter sum from the last picture:
It's prettier already, isn't it?
Increase it some more:
khorosh, can your Jurik do that?
it's just that the height of the candles has decreased
it's just that the height of the candles has decreased
Let's increase the number of addends in the filter sum from the last picture:
It's already more beautiful, isn't it?
Increase it further:
khorosh, maybe your Jurik is like that?
Jurik no. But AMA, if you pick up the parameters, could be similar. An adaptive algorithm that changes the averaging period depending on volatility.
Jurik no. But the AMA, if you pick the parameters, could be similar. An adaptive algorithm that changes the averaging period depending on volatility.
This is a dead end. There are no averaging periods in my filter (when calculating the filter value in reference i, the information is at worst 1 reference in the past, and that's rare). Otherwise it would be impossible to do such a thing:
It's a dead end. There are no averaging periods in my filter. Otherwise it would be impossible to do that:
Well, that's a bit of a mouthful. I remember now that you have written about your filter before.