khorosh:

Only at different times.

Why, synchronously. If the pound is +2 up and the eu is +1 also up.

 

and here's the interchange, day 7.

is more interesting on the forex than it is on the IOH:

+120% for the week, like from a bush.

but it's not over yet

we'll see...

;)

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

this is more trading the dominant pair than arbitrage

It's easier to get rid of it and trade on one currency pair.

Not really. When synthetic, each of the components can work, either one or several with a small lot:

38990013 buy 0.97 audusd 1.0559 0.0000 0.0000 1.0559 0.00 0.00 0.00 0,00
38990014 sell 0.39 gbpusd 1.6308 0.0000 0.0000 1.6289 0.00 0.00 0.00 74,10
38990015 buy 1.38 usdcad 0.9596 0.0000 0.0000 0.9615 0.00 0.00 0.00 272,70
38990016 sell 0.57 nzdusd 0.7991 0.0000 0.0000 0.7936 0.00 0.00 0.00 313,50


39070472 buy 0.97 audusd 1.0499 0.0000 0.0000 1.0657 0.00 0.00 2.52 1532,60
39070474 buy 1.38 usdcad 0.9570 0.0000 0.0000 0.9528 0.00 0.00 -1.59 -608,31
39070473 sell 0.39 gbpusd 1.6297 0.0000 0.0000 1.6382 0.00 0.00 -0.31 -331,50
39070475 sell 0.56 nzdusd 0.7878 0.0000 0.0000 0.7961 0.00 0.00 -1.57 -464,80


P.S. It's a 2011 doughboy, for those who haven't recognised.

 
b2v:

Not really. With synthetics, each of the components can work, either one or several with a small lot:

Alexander was the one who went crazy and got out of the strategy in the end.

because he could not get the currency pairs to overlap correctly

the classics are traded in equal lots with no additions

 
b2v:

Why, synchronously. If the pound is +2 up and the eu is +1 also up.

The equity of your two portfolios is in opposition to each other. The 1st portfolio is the blue line. Rarely is there a situation where both are in the plus.


[Deleted]  
b2v:

Not quite like that. With synthetics, each of the components can work, either one or several with a small lot:

It's strange how you draw with a marker, Volodya. Wrong lines connected. That's the right way to highlight it. For that's what was being traded at the time.

 

here's one sliding bargain:


 
I just highlighted the pair/pairs that made the main profit.
b2v:
I just highlighted the pair/pairs that made the main profit.

Sorry, didn't follow your point initially.

 
The 8 focus seems to make sense. At -600$ it's probably time to close the los. This is normal, as 100% successful trades are impossible.
Although at 1.10 the resistance is strong. As long as the chances are there.
