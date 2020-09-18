On the unequal probability of a price move up or down - page 136
Only at different times.
Why, synchronously. If the pound is +2 up and the eu is +1 also up.
and here's the interchange, day 7.
is more interesting on the forex than it is on the IOH:
+120% for the week, like from a bush.
but it's not over yet
we'll see...
;)
this is more trading the dominant pair than arbitrageIt's easier to get rid of it and trade on one currency pair.
Not really. When synthetic, each of the components can work, either one or several with a small lot:
P.S. It's a 2011 doughboy, for those who haven't recognised.
Alexander was the one who went crazy and got out of the strategy in the end.
because he could not get the currency pairs to overlap correctly
the classics are traded in equal lots with no additions
Why, synchronously. If the pound is +2 up and the eu is +1 also up.
The equity of your two portfolios is in opposition to each other. The 1st portfolio is the blue line. Rarely is there a situation where both are in the plus.
It's strange how you draw with a marker, Volodya. Wrong lines connected. That's the right way to highlight it. For that's what was being traded at the time.
here's one sliding bargain:
I just highlighted the pair/pairs that made the main profit.
Sorry, didn't follow your point initially.
Although at 1.10 the resistance is strong. As long as the chances are there.