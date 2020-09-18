On the unequal probability of a price move up or down - page 138
Eur goes up, pound should go down - there is divergence on M30.
Profits on both pairs are optional
A divergence is traded
Profits on both pairs are not necessary
A spread is traded
If the pound and the euro move in opposite directions, there is more chance of profit, the spread grows faster.
The stats are still small. When we get to 20, we'll see what happens.
I decided not to tempt fate and closed with a small surplus. I remembered that I usually close at the first opportunity, if there are additional averaging orders. I would rather reopen in that direction later on, if there are prerequisites for that.
I was in the market for about 3 hours and a bit.
where does the swap come from or is it a commission?
Commission.
it is better to choose accounts without charges here
it's better to choose accounts without fees
There is no such thing as a no-fee account. If there are no commissions, the spreads are higher.
On H4 the down trend is still in place, so it might turn out that the whole move up from the low of the day before yesterday is a correction to the down trend. So I will try to go down.
just turned over.
show you what i have got