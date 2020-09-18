On the unequal probability of a price move up or down - page 135

New comment
 
khorosh:

It's open.


Is this specifically a cross of eurgbp (lot ratio 0.84)?
 
b2v:
Is this specifically a cross of eurgbp (lot ratio 0.84)?

Yep.

 
khorosh:

I opened.

and I've just been struggling with a little bit of software

but it opened in reverse.

All right, we'll see whose truth it is.

i have already tried to trade with the system, i would not make a difference.

I've tried to trade with the same spread (arbitrage situation) but I've got a good start and finish.

;)


 
Renat Akhtyamov:

however, in principle it makes no difference how to open, I was dealing with this yesterday



With the same lots?

 
Evgeniy Chumakov:


With the same lots?

Yeah

It's just that my model is built on the same lots

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

Yep

It's just that my model is built on the same lots


So if it makes no difference, then you don't need graphs at all... ?


I think it makes no difference which way to open, but the ratio of lots should be different. And as TC said, time of waiting for profit varies, because there are different deviations.

 
Evgeniy Chumakov:


So if it makes no difference, then you don't need graphics at all... ?

need

how do you catch the arbitrage, how do you do the analysis?

 
Different lots can produce profits in two trades at once:
1. 3*ED-PD;
2. PD-ED.
 
b2v:
Different lots can produce profits in two trades at once:
1. 3*ED-PD;
2. PD-ED.

this is more of a predominant pair trade than arbitrage

it's easier to get rid of it all and trade one pair
 
b2v:
Different lots can produce profits in two trades at once:
1. 3*ED-PD;
2. PD-ED.

Only at different times.

1...128129130131132133134135136137138139140141142...184
New comment