On the unequal probability of a price move up or down - page 126
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
What's your appetite, 1000% a year isn't enough? You must be a billionaire by now.
A fool grows rich by thinking (popular wisdom)
A fool grows rich in his intellect (popular wisdom)
you'd better not say anything ;)))
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/133625/page433#comment_13668154
Krosh, take the turkey from my branch I wrote a little bit above, don't sweat it.
That'll do for starters.
You'll figure out what else to do with it later.
If it lags, it won't work.
There shouldn't be any averaging.
Here, I introduced one more spread curve (pink). Almost no lag, so I'm gonna go in on it.
Here, I put in another spread curve (pink). Almost no lag, I will use it to enter the market.
Ooh, that's more fun ;)
Who is she?
Ooh, that's more fun ;)
Who is she?
Self-made.
you'd better not say anything ;)))
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/133625/page433#comment_13668154
everyone here is like that,rich in thought...;))))))))
everyone here is like that,rich in thought...;))))))))
agree
and in the beginning, the rose-coloured glasses help you to drain and drain without regret
;)))
Self-made.
spread or something?
euro and pound are still slowing down
Here, I have entered another spread curve(pink). Almost no lag, I'll use it to enter.
The spread?
The euro and the pound are lagging anyway.
I told you. It doesn't matter. I will enter through the fast spread curve.
I wrote. It doesn't matter. I'll enter on a fast spread curve.
I don't quite understand.
show us the demozit on the signal, we'll watch, no sarcasm.I remember another detail, the last 10 bars in my MA's were going without averaging