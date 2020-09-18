On the unequal probability of a price move up or down - page 132

khorosh:

Well, that's a bit of a mouthful. I remember now that you have written about this filter of yours before.

I did not write about this one. I have a lot of them).

About the idea with adaptive period change - something similar was in my early ideas, even 10 years ago:

http://forexforum.ru/showthread.php?t=1939

(may the moderators forgive me, but the principles of period adaptation used in MAIS_MA are appropriate to mention here). That this is a dead end became immediately obvious to me.

MAIS_MA
  • forexforum.ru
Коллеги, почитав этот раздел я, хотя и не имею достаточно времени на форум последние дни, всё же решил поделиться одной интересной своей разработкой, которой уже года два если не три. Речь идёт о быстром мувинге. Не секрет, что SMA запаздывает, и сильно. Многие хотели реализовать нечто похожее, но не запаздывающее так сильно если не вообще...
 
Well, that's commendable. It means that they have found their way to the right track. And in pair trading and filters there is something original.

 
Mikhael1983:

http://forexforum.ru/showthread.php?t=1939

I know your nickname) and I wonder where I've read you before - your communication style and content are almost the same)
 
there's no answer there.
 
Renat Akhtyamov:
there's no one there to answer him.
"There" is on a forum I wandered into by accident almost ten years ago, and only posted a few posts there? Yep )
 
Mikhael1983:
"There" is on a forum I stumbled on by accident almost ten years ago and only posted a few posts there? Yep )

I can only congratulate you on your "authority."

Isn't it time you came to your senses?

By the way, if the filter had made an even step, and without lag, it would have been normal

but as it is, the line is flattened, I don't argue,

But the up/down price fluctuations still haven't disappeared

Alternatively, run the same algorithm already on the red line and its next offspring several times
 
Renat Akhtyamov:
Alternatively, run the same algorithm already on the red line and its next offspring several times

First sensible thought from you. Of course, I do so, even more - I love doing such constructions. But I won't post the result here )

 
Mikhael1983:

First sensible thought from you. Of course I do, even more so - I love doing such constructions. But I won't post the result here )

you keep on being sarcastic even though you couldn't even implement the simplest strategy

Ok, good luck.

 
Renat Akhtyamov:
there's no answer there anymore.
no, that's what i mean:
and someone similar wrote about splitting pairs into two correlating lines about 5 years ago.
 
secret:
no, that's what i mean:
Yes, and someone similar wrote about splitting pairs into two correlating lines about five years ago.

I've come a long way in the last 5 years ) And even then the ideas weren't the lousiest already: https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/58277/page12#comment_1635094

although then it merged.

Уголок Dr.Fx
Уголок Dr.Fx
  • 2015.05.18
  • www.mql5.com
Причина начала ветки: дискуссия с некоторыми участниками форума в личках о природе и свойствах некоторых цифровых фильтров.
