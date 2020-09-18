On the unequal probability of a price move up or down - page 132
Well, that's a bit of a mouthful. I remember now that you have written about this filter of yours before.
I did not write about this one. I have a lot of them).
About the idea with adaptive period change - something similar was in my early ideas, even 10 years ago:
http://forexforum.ru/showthread.php?t=1939
(may the moderators forgive me, but the principles of period adaptation used in MAIS_MA are appropriate to mention here). That this is a dead end became immediately obvious to me.
Well, that's commendable. It means that they have found their way to the right track. And in pair trading and filters there is something original.
I know your nickname) and I wonder where I've read you before - your communication style and content are almost the same)
there's no one there to answer him.
"There" is on a forum I stumbled on by accident almost ten years ago and only posted a few posts there? Yep )
I can only congratulate you on your "authority."
Isn't it time you came to your senses?
By the way, if the filter had made an even step, and without lag, it would have been normal
but as it is, the line is flattened, I don't argue,
But the up/down price fluctuations still haven't disappearedAlternatively, run the same algorithm already on the red line and its next offspring several times
Alternatively, run the same algorithm already on the red line and its next offspring several times
First sensible thought from you. Of course, I do so, even more - I love doing such constructions. But I won't post the result here )
you keep on being sarcastic even though you couldn't even implement the simplest strategy
Ok, good luck.
there's no answer there anymore.
no, that's what i mean:
I've come a long way in the last 5 years ) And even then the ideas weren't the lousiest already: https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/58277/page12#comment_1635094
although then it merged.