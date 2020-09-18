On the unequal probability of a price move up or down - page 124
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
If a girl has a working TC, she has to get married:))
So I'll have to share mine. What if we get divorced, he'll make me go crazy.)
I wanted to say nothing.
But it came out. Yes((((((((
So, we take two charts of the eur and pound, then we take the dollar, as it is more convenient to read the points, then we convert this dollar using the formula at the beginning of the branch.
Then, the graphs of the eura and the pound are compared in relation to this transformation. If the EUR is close to it and above it, then we open it with a small lot, and it goes in the direction of selling. What kind of lot? It depends on its distance to this line.
Then, if the pound is below this line, we buy it. How much is it? It depends on its distance to the converted line.
The further the line is from the currency chart, the bigger lot should be opened, because with every bigger divergence the probability of its backward movement increases, thus increasing the chance of making a profit from its collapse.
No one writes a manual for dummies, the dummies have to figure it out themselves...
To put it simply: you need a good quality digital filter (which, by definition, has properties of cointegration with the original series of price readings, if someone likes the word "cointegration" so much) :-)
In my indicator, prices are filtered out by the Jurika algorithm.
In my indicator, prices are filtered by the Jurika algorithm.
It's probably a good thing, but I haven't held it in my hands. And you probably only have something that masquerades as Jurika's, sort of the same as his, but not the original, and different from the original.
I prefer to design the original digital filters myself.The most important requirement I have: no lag as much as possible.
how many times can you make money in an evening???
that's right, 5 times !!!
It's probably a good thing, but I haven't held it in my hands myself. And you probably only have something that masquerades as Juric, like the one he has, but not the original, and different from the original.
I prefer to design original digital filters myself. The most important requirement I have is that they should be as lag-free as possible.
It is difficult to achieve that the filter has little lag and at the same time effectively suppresses short-term false price spikes. There are non-lagging MAs but they overdraw although they look very nice on history.
It is difficult to make the filter lag little and at the same time effectively suppress short-term false price spikes. There are non-lagging MAs, but they overdraw, although they look very nice on the history.
Krosh, take the indicator from my branch, about which I just wrote above.
It'll do for a start.
then you'll figure out what else to do with it.
if the turkey lags, it won't work
There shouldn't be any averaging.
how many times you could have made a buck in an evening?
That's right, 5 times!
Why didn't you, you would have. Would have rubbed your nose in it.)
Why didn't he cut it down, he would have cut it down. Would have rubbed CU's nose in it).
already did....
He's already deleted the signal.
he's got a lot of fucking balls, but not a lot of understanding.
and i'm just giving myself an exam - i'm done writing the best strategies
I don't want to rub anyone's nose in it.
it's time to make money