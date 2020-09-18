On the unequal probability of a price move up or down - page 127

Renat Akhtyamov:

If you show the demozit on the signal, we will watch, no sarcasm.

I remember another detail, the last 10 bars in my MAs were going without averaging

I don't use demo, I'm testing on cents real. I do not make signals.

 

if z=x/y

from which given the known statistics and deviations dx dy dz, a scalper can be made.

But it will only work in the tester if all 3 spreads are -->0. And it makes no difference which of the leverages to use

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

how many times can you make money in an evening???

and do the entry signals appear as a maximum statistical spread or some other reason?

[Deleted]  

If I understand correctly, the author is waiting for a signal from several pairs?

//---- получение хендла индикатора RSI
   RSI_Handle=iRSI("EURUSD",0,int(ParmMult*9),PRICE_CLOSE);
   if(RSI_Handle==INVALID_HANDLE)
      Print(" Не удалось получить хендл индикатора iRSI");
//---- получение хендла индикатора Stochastic
   STO_Handle=iMACD("EURUSD",0,int(10*ParmMult),int(15*ParmMult),int(13*ParmMult),PRICE_CLOSE);
   if(STO_Handle==INVALID_HANDLE)
      Print(" Не удалось получить хендл индикатора iStochastic");
//---- получение хендла индикатора MACD
   MACD_Handle=iMACD("GBPUSD",0,int(10*ParmMult),int(15*ParmMult),int(13*ParmMult),PRICE_CLOSE);
   if(MACD_Handle==INVALID_HANDLE)
      Print(" Не удалось получить хендл индикатора iMACD");

You could try an unbalanced triangle trade.

Yellow curve euro pound, pink curve euro and pound spread.

 
Younga:

and do the entry signals appear as a maximum statistical spread or some other reason?

yes, the widening, the average
 
khorosh:

You could try an unbalanced triangle trade.

Yellow curve euro pound, pink curve euro and pound spread.

Avoiding the appearance of a triangle.
 
It is best to trade a parallelepiped. Or a pyramid. Egyptian.
 
Renat Akhtyamov:
You need to avoid the appearance of a triangle.

... saying: holy, holy, holy and baptised.))

 
Grigori.S.B:
It's best to trade a parallelepiped. Or a pyramid. Egyptian.

The triangle will be drunk, even if it's a parallelepiped.))

