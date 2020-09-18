On the unequal probability of a price move up or down - page 130
I do not believe that there are idiots who have been sitting on the Forex market for years and trading only on demo trades. I don't think there are fools who have been sitting on the Forex market for years and trading on demo trades only.
At least thank you for answering.
- cause I see everyone's ignoring me (how do you spell "ignore"?)
------------------------------
I was wondering if there's such a word? There is!
Let's increase the number of addends in the filter sum from the last picture:
It's prettier already, isn't it?
Increase it some more:
khorosh, can your Jurik do that?
This is a rather unfounded assertion. Countless scientists around the world have been working on digital filtering and image processing, and continue to do so. Which is inconsistent with your fantasy that "everything was invented a long time ago".
How about that:
You can't agree straight away if I tell you that image (a) contains all the information you need to calculate (b) from (a)?
Let's show five days, not two:
Kind of flat right now, but there are prospects in the long run?
Yegor Ivanovich Zolotarev was one of the most remarkable Russian mathematicians (1847 - 1878). For example, he was already doing it.
These are quotes from the past. If you want the right countdown to correspond to Friday evening 24.01.2020, here (last countdown 23:50 24.01.2020 server time):
The relative volatility of the filter (the ratio of the sum of first difference moduli of the filter result to the sum of first difference moduli of the original signal) at this time interval is just over 0.18, i.e. the filter is twitching 5 times less than the price.
How do you like this filter? In black are the input signals and in red are the filtering results.
On the real quotes, the picture is not impressive. Here is the publicly available NMA :
It's nice!
- Give this indicator to me, I will evaluate it for you on the real market