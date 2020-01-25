Apophenia - page 14

Martin CHEguevara:
Where's the price for this Friday at 3:00 p.m.?

Why unnecessary words You're not in a rake, you're not like everyone else, you've invented something incredible right?

Prove it.

If you turn out to be right to the fifth decimal point, I will be the first to apologize and I will always and everywhere put you up as an example.

What, you're not gonna hurt me no more

I found what I was looking for and it's more than enough for me.

and the result should be this:

Renat Akhtyamov:

That's not true though, the price doesn't just go by chance, it's our money and only our money that moves the price.

Either do not talk nonsense.
If you prove it by predicting the price on Friday at 3pm, then speak as much as you like. Sorry Rena, but everyone can make up so much that he gets sick of it fast enough.
 
I'm not trying to offend you, I just want you to prove what you think and write about yourself that's all.
You said you knew everything and I'm asking you to give me and anyone else who needs money and tell me where the price is this Friday at 3:00 p.m.
Is it so hard for you?

 
Martin CHEguevara:
Or don't be silly.
If you prove it by predicting the price on Friday at 3pm, then speak as much as you like. But I'm sorry Rena, but everyone can make up so much that it'll make you sick pretty fast.

the price will be whatever, but the first link I gave you could have gone

before that link you can read my posts for the year and look at the stats from the real one

there were two roots to the equation, one of them negative

the one that is the prediction, that is the one the price movement will be lured to.

 
Tell me if you can't tell me where the price is at least about your achievements, I'm sure that many here will be interested to hear, including me) only constructively ... if you can ...

at least about what you found and what it gives

 
Martin CHEguevara:
I am not trying to offend you, I just want you to prove what you think and write that is all.
You said you know everything I know and I ask you to give me and anyone else who needs money and tell me where the price will be this Friday at 3pm.
Is it difficult for you?

I remember and advice not to prove anything.

At the moment I'm sticking to

 
So you claim that the price is not random and actually insinuate that you know it but don't "want" to prove it.
Cool.
Then why talk about what you don't want to prove? What's the point? Everyone knows we're not stupid people around here...
 
no, i'm just saying that there is a system of fooling around out there, the name is forex

everyone only shows up after the fact, that's supposedly the tricky part

the funniest thing is his model.

you find out what the secret is, you'll be blown away by the simplicity

cluster volatility is too cool for forex to be a model ;)

even that i didn't use (from the last one, it's obvious that the spread is rebounding when the lines cross back and forth, even if the kotir is wobbling in one place):


I see no point in continuing

Good luck everyone, gone to trade

 
khorosh:

He himself asked for eternity.

For what reason? YUBA, have you had enough here?

Found a grail and decided to hide? :-)

P.S. Sorry about the off-top...

 
Roman Shiredchenko:

For what reason? YUBA, have you had enough here?

You got a grail and decided to hide? :-)

P.S. Sorry about the off-top...

You can only find that out from him.

