What you call a reaction is commonly referred to as a correction.
Read what I wrote above, then post
Depending on the level of the operation, it may be a short or a tomorrow or the day after tomorrow.
I am not sure what you mean by that
A reaction is an action to an event that has happened.
A reaction is an action to an event that has happened.
The person was too lazy to just read my posts and decided to just post.
Yes, a reaction is an action to an event that has occurred.
Namely, there is an impulse and a reaction to it. Whether it's on the 5m chart or the 4 o'clock chart.
It's the same thing everywhere.
Nah, you need a timetable. You're the one who says look in the mirror and that's enough.
It doesn't work like that. We change externally and internally, so does the market.
And you have to look at it every time.
As for the price movement, it has not changed much, so let's look at the chart together and see if there are any regularities in the price movement.
The chart is based on the recent history.
You can save a screenshot and draw on it, then post it here.
If you are not too lazy of course)))
cluster volatility)
cluster volatility)
Well, okay. I don't get it from looking at your chart here.
Tell me where the entry points are.
Read what I wrote above and then post
I read "...there is an impulse (action), and there is a reverse movement (Reaction)". So? After an impulse comes a correction(pullback). Yes, it is a reaction to an impulse and is commonly referred to as a correction.
This is the point of further (supposed) action of the trader.
He should react to such reaction.
But maybe that is the point of keeping the balance that not everyone can see.
Well, okay. I don't get it from looking at your chart here.
Tell me where the entry points are.
The bottom line is that you look where the last coloured square leads and you open trades there anyway.
Anyone who sets deals against the squares representing the difference in volatility will get out.
There is a lot to say about entry points, but the point is that they don't exist. But the point is that there are no actual POINTS.
Because the market process is a probabilistic process.
There is noise, there is oscillation, and you can just assume that the price will fluctuate higher or lower for a while.
In general, I could tell you a lot about the structure of the market and what it really is. But unfortunately, this is a purely scientific work based on dry numbers. It seems to me that no one wants to read long and tedious theorems and proofs of obvious things before moving on to really complicated things (like Karl Marx's Capital).
It took me several years of hard work to calculate it all and check and double-check the data and myself for objectivity of judgements and calculations. And it's not something you can say in 50 posts. And no one is interested in that either.
In the real world, absolutely any statement, any hypothesis must be checked. Otherwise there is no point in basing and moving forward on them.
This is especially true for Forex market. And financial markets in general.