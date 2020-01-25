Apophenia - page 31
everything is going according to plan=)
everything's going according to plan - is it like the prognosis never comes true? ))
Absolutely equals it always comes true ;) if you can't put two plus two together and see the reality of the predictions here then I have nothing to say.
Forecast:
Apophenia
Martin CHEguevara, 2020.01.23 21:46
optimal scenario for action. after the fact of the first red arrow pullback, down sell, Monday will start a buy move, but that is no longer a fact.
reality:
prediction:
reality:
Don't mind the critics. You are doing a great job. We will be watching next week's predictions with interest.
point 1 - on a global scale (DAY) where there is absolute randomness we see that price has reached sort of a bottom.
items 2,3 - as soon as the price breaks through any of these levels, the probability of a return to the opposite level is less than 10% according to statistics.
so just wait for Monday and look where the price moved relative to points 2,3
MUST: after breaking through point 2, wait for correction downwards and open buy; after breaking through point 3, wait for correction upwards and open sell according to the sample scheme:
If you want to open by the so-called trend and not by correction, you will almost certainly lose, because then your probability of winning will be exactly 25%.
If you act according to this scheme, the probability of winning will be at least 50%, maximum 75%, which will be quite enough even in the worst case of averaging to repel losses and reach zero because in this case, your deals will inevitably be in the middle of the future flat, and will not be set against the strong market movement.
And we all know how to beat back losses in a flat.)
And here are the statistics on the trade I am offering.
The robot has been running since last September.
It all looks cool of course, but it uses historical data analysis.
That is, we have post factum.
The idea is the following: since we have post factum, it is not necessary and sufficientto calculate the signal to buy or to sell on the basis of historical data.
It is necessary to extend the chart from the current price into the future.
