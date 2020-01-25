Apophenia - page 11
Nah, cluster volatility is needed.
i.e. in the time from so-and-so to so-and-so
It's all there to see how and what.
crossing the top/bottom of a square is one thing
crossing the side is another
The difference is that the rectangle is drawn until it is punched in the other direction.
aha
Yep
This has some positive effects. Namely, if the last bottom rectangle has closed, it means that price will soon go up and vice versa.
Question: how did people trade 70 years ago without computers, indicators, EA?
I would say so:
Che got something, it's not bad, it's not bad at all.
but i had my own forecast for the yen yesterday, about which i have not told anyone - 110, and the oppa - now it jumped to 109.8, too bad that trades are closed, but i had pending orders that would not work anyway
If you learn to do this you will be tearing the hair on your head and spitting huge horns at the past
And catch the eva, it's down 220 pips.
It's much simpler than that.
No way, just a scam)
What else can be found on a timeframe of currency pairs? Heads, shoulders, waves, Fibonacci Numbers, Golden Ratios, triangles, flags, breakdowns, rebounds, strong weak levels, trying to present a market chart as a soundtrack, expecting to hear ... Trends... And many more...
The question is a serious, if not key one.
A hundred years ago I wrote a program in MATLAB, that purely randomly generates bars.
Now I found it and generated
a few pieces. Look for trends, flats, reversals, heads, shoulders, etc.
and he answered it there.
So the post is a question and then the answer.
However, this is not the case, the price does not just walk on eggshells, the price is moved by our money and only our money
Also, if the rectangles are long, it means trend, if they are short, it means flat.