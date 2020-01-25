Apophenia - page 16
Find the real differences between my generated histories and the histories of market quotes.
Whatever graphs I have observed, they all have characteristic features. That is, natural laws are reflected in them.
It is possible that the generated graphs are not an exception. But it has to be observed.
It is even interesting).
I twisted and turned it.
It's a bit crooked.
Why isn't the price within the range of minimum and maximum?
Do it properly, because it's not clear - where is the day, where is the night, what are the minus numbers pluses?
For now it is not clear - there is nothing to discuss.
The principle is important. If you do not understand anything there, it is strange. There is only one graph.)
The principle of random generation is important, so you mean randomize?Explain it to me.
There is nothing to explain:
you don't have cluster volatility there"simulating the market", what are you talking about? ;)
Of course I do,
Here he has opened up a little about the reason for his departure. However, it is possible that he is among us, just under a different nickname.
What's the strategy? Briefly
I think he is full of hemp as he also trades counter-trends and hopes that the price will turn anyway,
50 years on the picture, no one can withstand such a move, if it catches, you'll sell anyway.
There is no cluster volatility:
the chiff trend record is 35,510 pips 4-digit or 355,100 pips 5-digit (4.318 to 0.767)