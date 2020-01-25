Apophenia - page 16

Aleksey Ivanov:
Find the real differences between my generated histories and the histories of market quotes.

Whatever graphs I have observed, they all have characteristic features. That is, natural laws are reflected in them.

It is possible that the generated graphs are not an exception. But it has to be observed.

It is even interesting).

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

I twisted and turned it.

It's a bit crooked.

Why isn't the price within the range of minimum and maximum?

Do it properly, because it's not clear - where is the day, where is the night, what are the minus numbers pluses?

For now it is not clear - there is nothing to discuss.

What are you talking about? What's that got to do with anything? I just modeled the price as it is in reality and of course you can rotate it to make it identical, but that's bullshit. If you need something else, go to the SB branch, that's the best place to talk about it)).
 
Martin CHEguevara:
Minus pluses What are you talking about? What's that got to do with it? I just modeled the price as it is in reality and of course you can twist it to make it the same, but it's an unnecessary bullshit. If you need something else, go to a branch of the SB there is the best way to communicate on the subject)).

The principle of random generation is important, so you mean randomize?

Explain it to me.
 
Renat Akhtyamov:

There's nothing to explain:
There is a GSC, we simulate the market from it + cluster volatility and that's it.
Rena, you and I differ in our views. I'm just a practicing non-withdrawal for decades, there and 100% per year is already good with maximal drawdowns of 5-15% of the deposit. I want to make money, not just talk.
 
For me, Rena, the market is clear as day.
I don't vouch for the predictor. I have no idea where the price will go at all, I know the system will not crash and it will work. That's all I need to know.
At the moment I'm working on increasing % of profit per year/month/week from 30-100% to 1000+%.
I'm not interested in finding the truth. I already found it.
I am interested in the % of profit.
1. Minimum 50-100% per year.
2. Standard 100-200% per year
3. Intensive 200-500% p.a.
4. aggressive 500-2000% per year.

On all strata, the most important condition:
Profit / Max drawdown >= 10

If you have an idea, write it down. No. Then contemplate.
 
Martin CHEguevara:
There is nothing to explain:
There is a GCF, simulate a market from it + cluster volatility and that's it.
Rena, you and I differ in our views. You're looking for some mythical information on the market, which of course you will never find (you can say whatever you want, but it's a fact). And I just practice non-withdrawal for decades, there and 100% per year is good with maximal drawdowns of 5-15% of the deposit. I just want to make money, not talk.

you don't have cluster volatility there

"simulating the market", what are you talking about? ;)
 
Renat Akhtyamov:

You don't have cluster volatility there.

"simulated market", what are you talking about? ;)
Of course I don't,
You don't see it, you don't.
You don't see ways to make money - so no one else does
you see trends, so everyone should see them.

Yes ... yeah... Rena - keep up the good work.
Martin CHEguevara:
Of course I do,
You don't see it, so you don't.
You don't see ways to make money - so no one else does
you see trends, so everyone should see them.

Yes ... yeah... Rena, keep up the good work.
What's the strategy? Synopsis
 
Доктор:

Here he has opened up a little about the reason for his departure. However, it is possible that he is among us, just under a different nickname.

Yes... that's an interesting thought - I've been thinking about it myself...
 
Vladimir Baskakov:
What's the strategy? Briefly

I think he is full of hemp as he also trades counter-trends and hopes that the price will turn anyway,

50 years on the picture, no one can withstand such a move, if it catches, you'll sell anyway.

There is no cluster volatility:

the chiff trend record is 35,510 pips 4-digit or 355,100 pips 5-digit (4.318 to 0.767)

