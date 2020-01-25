Apophenia - page 8
No, I wrote it correctly. A person defines these or those patterns in his mind. Then he finds regularities that correlate with these patterns. Take a simple head and shoulders pattern and take a pattern that says it will work out 50/50.
Ahh, I agree with that. Head-shoulders, triangles, flags and the like are all nonsense.There is simply a pattern in the price movement itself.
But let's look at the graph I posted above. Take a small period on the chart.
Let it be from November 12 to 15. What was going on there (the action) and what was the reaction that followed?
A struggle between the bears and the bulls, which ended in a victory for the bulls).
Well, in principle, yes. You're right. This chart is just full of these
with these patterns. And you can find a whole bunch of entries into the market, either one way or the other. I can see that.
I'm trying to develop this theme with a 100% system)))
I also agree, about the acceleration/deceleration of incremental value. a simple pattern, price cannot infinitely add incremental size over discrete time. it is quite natural, but alas there is no limit to that value, and that already breaks the system to dust.
The system works only on the TF on which you are working.
and only up to a certain counteraction.
on the clean chart that you threw, what does it look like?
Don't worry about it. I don't think anyone's gonna get it.
Well, not just to ask, then a long time ago I traded such a markup, i.e. 1/3-1/2 of the move
I hope you know how to draw from here.
and this one on the pound is really good, it's my favorite picture:
I think it's clear, Renat. There is an impulse (action) and a reverse (reaction).
Here is the pattern in the price movement. I did not draw it further in the screenshot. The essence is clear anyway.
There is an impulse and there is a reaction to it. And here we need to watch these reactions.
I'll delete these screenshots as soon as you sign off.
Well first of all you are my friend and address me as "Y" please).
I won't post it, Renat, it's not about your system)). In general, in principle.
So let's begin. Let's leave cause and effect and generally what
the news is going on. And let's consider it as an action and reaction expressed on the chart,
and in particular the price movement. When you look at the chart, what do you see?
Others may also reply, if they want.
Depending on the level of operations, the volumes can be set as short-term deals or as tomorrow or the day after tomorrow. The bank has two boxes - one bay and one cell - and they have information about the payout cycles of large exporting companies - once every fortnight.In other words, the volume of currency on the market (contracts in USD) is worth it to bring the currency to a "higher" level and sell it from there (as an abstract example). Besides conversion transactions, there are also hedging transactions and speculative capital on the market. Sometimes it is worth looking at the chart (the situation) from the bank's side.