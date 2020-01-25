Apophenia - page 7

You just have to do it once and you will never need a timetable again.

of course you can

Aleksandr Yakovlev:

.... Here you look at the graph, what do you see?

...

On my graph I see this:

 
khorosh:

On my graph, I see this:

Well, I see that. And explain where the entry is and why.

Preferably without candlestick analysis.

But from the principle of action and reaction.

 
Aleksandr Yakovlev:

Well, I see. And explain where the entrance is and why.

You don't have to think, 2 indicators show where the entrance is).

 
Aleksandr Yakovlev:

Nah, you need a timetable. You're the one who says look in the mirror and that's enough.

It doesn't work like that. We change externally and internally, so does the market.

And you have to look at it every time.

As for the price movement, it has not changed much, so let's look at the chart together and see if there are any regularities in the price movement.

The chart is based on the recent history.

You can save a screenshot and draw on it, then post it here.

If you are not too lazy of course))))


The big players have long had everything marked out. And to some extent it can be seen on the charts. They are waiting for confirmation.

They are setting the tone for the movement.

 
Uladzimir Izerski:

The big players have had everything marked out for a long time. And to some extent it is visible on the charts. They are waiting for confirmation.

They are setting the tone for the movement.

Yes, I agree. The big players set the direction of the movement.

The small players move in that big direction and set

the movement on the small TF. The same way up and down.

 

But let's look at the graph I posted above. Take a small period on the chart.

Let it be from November 12 to 15. What was going on there (action) and what reaction followed?

 
Martin CHEguevara:
So the point is that there is no difference between those who make decisions based on technical analysis and those who make decisions at random.)
You need to write at least the simplest robot for such a statement.
100 different people say a number, for example from 5 to 10. Write these numbers down in a column. Next 100 more people say up or down. Write down the second column. Next 100 people give the size of the lot (5 options) write down the third column. Then another 100 people call the TF (4 options).
We obtain the trading conditions.
The first column contains the lifetime of the trade in bars.
The second column trade direction.
The third column the lot size.
The fourth column - the timeframe of this trade.

And only when the result of this mess will show the similar result of the TA systems, then it will be possible to say that visual imagination of different laws is a fantasy.
 
Anatolii Zainchkovskii:
You have to write at least the simplest robot for such a statement.
100 different people say a number, for example from 5 to 10. Write these numbers down in a column. Next 100 more people say up or down. Write down the second column. Next 100 people give the size of the lot (5 options) write down the third column. Then another 100 people call the TF (4 options).
We obtain the trading conditions.
The first column contains the lifetime of the trade in bars.
The second column trade direction.
The third column the lot size.
The fourth column - the timeframe of this trade.

And only when the result of this mess will show the similar result of the TA systems, then we will be able to say that visual imagination of different laws is a dumb fiction.

Do not confuse the two concepts.

 
Aleksandr Yakovlev:

Do not confuse the two concepts.

No, no, I wrote it correctly. A person defines certain patterns in his mind. Then he finds patterns that correlate with these patterns. Take a simple head and shoulders pattern and take a pattern that says it will work out 50/50.
