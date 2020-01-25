Apophenia - page 7
You just have to do it once and you will never need a timetable again.
of course you can
Nah, a schedule is necessary. You're the one who says look in the mirror and that's enough.
It doesn't work that way. We change internally and externally, and the market changes.
And every time you have to look at it.
As for the price movement, it has not changed much, so let's look at the chart together and see if there are any regularities in the price movement.
The chart is based on the recent history.
You can save a screenshot and draw on it, then post it here.
If you are not too lazy of course)))
.... Here you look at the graph, what do you see?
...
On my graph I see this:
On my graph, I see this:
Well, I see that. And explain where the entry is and why.
Preferably without candlestick analysis.
But from the principle of action and reaction.
Well, I see. And explain where the entrance is and why.
You don't have to think, 2 indicators show where the entrance is).
The big players have long had everything marked out. And to some extent it can be seen on the charts. They are waiting for confirmation.
They are setting the tone for the movement.
Yes, I agree. The big players set the direction of the movement.
The small players move in that big direction and set
the movement on the small TF. The same way up and down.
But let's look at the graph I posted above. Take a small period on the chart.
Let it be from November 12 to 15. What was going on there (action) and what reaction followed?
So the point is that there is no difference between those who make decisions based on technical analysis and those who make decisions at random.)
You have to write at least the simplest robot for such a statement.
Do not confuse the two concepts.
