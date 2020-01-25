Apophenia - page 10
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
The idea is that you look where the last coloured square leads and open trades there anyway.
Anyone who puts trades against the squares representing the difference in volatility will be lost.
There is a lot to say about entry points, but the point is that they don't exist.
Well, I'm not saying and you probably aren't either, judging by the above post, that there isn't any point (the most particular one),
I mean a "zone" potentially suitable for the transaction. This "zone" may vary from 1 to several pips.
cluster volatility)
Is this an indicator or was it drawn by hand?
Is this an indicator or was it drawn by hand?
If you look carefully, there is an algorithm
Not by hand, respectively.
However, a couple of weeks ago I tried to replicate such an indicator
it worked well only on the last 1.5 months of history and not on all pairs
i must have misunderstood something
Is this an indicator or was it drawn by hand?
Of course the indicator. I never draw by hand, I write code thank gates))
You didn't put it in the kodobase?
Of course it's an indicator. I never draw by hand, I write code thank gates))
Oooh, that's new.
I thought it all started with "Hello World! " ;)
Ooh, that's new.
I thought it all started with "Hello World! " ;)
You didn't put it in a kodobase?
Nope. You don't need it) everything is simple there. Of course, the theoretical basis is complicated, but the principle, as in all reliably working mechanisms, is simple.
There's one with about the same idea, but done differently.
There's one with about the same idea, but done differently.
no way, cluster volatility is needed
i.e. from so-and-so to so-and-so
it's all there to see how and what
Crossing the top/bottom of the square is one thing
crossing the side is different