Martin CHEguevara:

The idea is that you look where the last coloured square leads and open trades there anyway.

Anyone who puts trades against the squares representing the difference in volatility will be lost.


There is a lot to say about entry points, but the point is that they don't exist.


Well, I'm not saying and you probably aren't either, judging by the above post, that there isn't any point (the most particular one),

I mean a "zone" potentially suitable for the transaction. This "zone" may vary from 1 to several pips.

 
cluster volatility)

Is this an indicator or was it drawn by hand?

 
Is this an indicator or was it drawn by hand?

If you look carefully, there is an algorithm

Not by hand, respectively.

However, a couple of weeks ago I tried to replicate such an indicator

it worked well only on the last 1.5 months of history and not on all pairs

i must have misunderstood something

 
Is this an indicator or was it drawn by hand?

Of course it's an indicator. I never draw by hand, I write code thank gates))
 
Of course the indicator. I never draw by hand, I write code thank gates))

You didn't put it in the kodobase?

 
Of course it's an indicator. I never draw by hand, I write code thank gates))

Oooh, that's new.

I thought it all started with "Hello World! " ;)

 
Ooh, that's new.

I thought it all started with "Hello World! " ;)

It started about ten years ago in C++ at school)
 
You didn't put it in a kodobase?

Nope. You don't need to) it's simple there. Of course, the theoretical basis is complicated, but the principle, as in all reliably working mechanisms, is simple.
You can do this manually with a minimum of diligence)
 
Nope. You don't need it) everything is simple there. Of course, the theoretical basis is complicated, but the principle, as in all reliably working mechanisms, is simple.
You can do this by hand with a minimum of diligence)

There's one with about the same idea, but done differently.


 
There's one with about the same idea, but done differently.


no way, cluster volatility is needed

i.e. from so-and-so to so-and-so

it's all there to see how and what

Crossing the top/bottom of the square is one thing

crossing the side is different

