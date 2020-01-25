Apophenia - page 18

Martin CHEguevara:
I would like to point out that you have been treated to a typical switch of terms.
Who told you that you can make money on the macd,ma?
Who told you that you can make money by identifying a trend?
On what is the basis of these assumptions?
On words?
Where are the statistics? Have you seen them?
No. And yet you believe, of course, because, AND THAT IS THE MOST IMPORTANT => you have no reason not to. Everybody falls for it. And they ride the rails losing money...
My difference from the rest is that I have enough reasons and facts not to believe anyone)
"There's only so much money to be made on a mashka," the statistics tell us.
 
Renat Akhtyamov:

I think he is full of hemp as he also trades counter-trends and hopes that the price will turn anyway,

50 years on the picture, no one can withstand such a move, if it catches, you'll sell anyway.

There is no cluster volatility:

chiff's trending record is 35,510 pips 4-digit or 355,100 pips 5-digit (4.318 to 0.767)

Well, let someone (if there are any) write that he then stood in buying on the chiff. And how his stop triggered. Interesting to hear if it was a stop or an MC.

 
Umhair:
"There's only so much money to be made on a waving machine", the statistics tell us.
In the end, your words are reflected in your and only your deposit.
So it's up to you to cheat or not.
As far as I'm concerned, only the stop/stop ratio (tp>sl;tp<sl;sl->infinity; tp->infinity) gives results.
Everything else is trivial +-3% to probability.
 
Renat Akhtyamov:

such as?

tp=sl ,tp>0 sl>0 and look at the results)
 
Martin CHEguevara:
By trend to counter-trend.
Losses at most on flat, Profit always on strong movement.
The probability is always above 50%, no indices at all. Only order system which is essentially an indicator and timely reaction to it.
I understand the strategy is based on breakdown of zones. And what is the order system, do you allow lots? Or a set of losses in fluxes and their overlap on trends?
 
Vasiliy Pushkaryov:
I understand that this strategy is based on the breakout of zones. And what is the order system? Or a set of losses in the flat position and their overlapping on the trends?
What is a "breakout", how do you define "zones" to understand when the breakout occurs? I roughly understand what you mean. But based on my experience I would say that zones, in this context, are formed due to: t -> const; high-low-> const; i.e. in equal time samples the spread over these samples will tend to the averages (if we do not take cluster volatility into account).
I have no concept of locks. In fact, when a breakout occurs, I am already in the black by the definition of my system. Even before the so-called breakdown, my orders are placed in the most advantageous places.
In essence I am creating order systems that make the most of the market structure for :
A) I place orders at the highest minima.
B) placing orders on a correction in the most favourable position possible.
 

Perhaps Rena will see the point)) But the peculiarity of this chart is that in the red squares indicated, the equity line is lower and higher, and this is not accidental)

 

the result of a technology where the market closes all orders in the +.

 
Martin CHEguevara:

the result of a technology where the market closes all orders in the +.

over what period of time?
 
Renat Akhtyamov:
over what period of time ?

as usual a period of wild trends (2014) and wild volatility (2015-2016).


