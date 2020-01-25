Apophenia - page 18
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I would like to point out that you have been treated to a typical switch of terms.
I think he is full of hemp as he also trades counter-trends and hopes that the price will turn anyway,
50 years on the picture, no one can withstand such a move, if it catches, you'll sell anyway.
There is no cluster volatility:
chiff's trending record is 35,510 pips 4-digit or 355,100 pips 5-digit (4.318 to 0.767)
Well, let someone (if there are any) write that he then stood in buying on the chiff. And how his stop triggered. Interesting to hear if it was a stop or an MC.
"There's only so much money to be made on a waving machine", the statistics tell us.
such as?
By trend to counter-trend.
I understand that this strategy is based on the breakout of zones. And what is the order system? Or a set of losses in the flat position and their overlapping on the trends?
Perhaps Rena will see the point)) But the peculiarity of this chart is that in the red squares indicated, the equity line is lower and higher, and this is not accidental)
the result of a technology where the market closes all orders in the +.
the result of a technology where the market closes all orders in the +.
over what period of time ?
as usual a period of wild trends (2014) and wild volatility (2015-2016).