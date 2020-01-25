Apophenia - page 21
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Where? The blue ones are down)
a counter-trend is when you have to trade backwards ;)
well, everything needs to be taught ;)
a counter-trend is when you have to trade backwards ;)
А .... didn't know))))))))
I'll try the counter-trend ;)
What is interesting, there is no arrow where the trade is open. Only on the history after the fact.It's a mystery, as soon as I start watching the signal, it immediately disappears.
What is interesting, there is no arrow where the deal was opened. Only on the history post factum.It's a mystery, as soon as I start watching for a signal, it immediately disappears.
It's such a zen, level reverse)))) That's all the questions I'm going to get.) I have already been answered)))
Trade the way it's drawn here on a retracement with a continuation on the fact. At the most you'll run into a flat.
bounce against these moves is suicidal.
seven fridays in a week....
It's a trend, it's a counter-trend.
You're still figuring it out yourself.
and you don't have an order system in place yet?
I, for example, have had one for a long time.
HOLD IT AND STOMP ON THE ORDERS TO PROFIT. COMPARE THOSE PICTURES I SENT YOU EARLIER WITH THIS ONE AND GO FOR IT.
Okay. .
What does the order system mean?
All in all, it's good.
Thanks, Che.
ok
What's the warrant system?
But it's okay.
Thanks, Che!
Where are you all looking for trends?
Are you counting in percentages the movement of what you're trading?
5% a year change )
But yes, you can dig and find trends on the minutes )
Where are you all looking for trends?
Do you calculate the movements of your trades as percentages?
5% a year change )
But yes, you can dig around and find the trend in the minutes )
in 5-7% converge currencies. ~1% per month, slightly less per couple of weeks.
people forget that we are not there and that currencies are not exactly common goods :-)
There are speculative opportunities within these limits. The deals have to be built in such a way that all other speculators "fly in" after you.
in just under a couple of weeks.
Words of gold.