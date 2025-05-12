I want to build a PC to work with MT5, what do you advise and why? - page 21
Honestly, the developers don't really care about the users here.
or they're being a real pain in the ass.
which in either case makes them not the most attractive.the question of where to innovate should be divided by at least 2 more votes
Because it is necessary to make balanced algorithms, the speed of which does not depend on changes in parameters, then there will not be hovering agents
How do you think genetics should work without waiting for all previous results to make a trait selection based on them, for a new generation?
Processor on offer - 15700
board - 7900
16gb memory - 7000 + radiators 450r
cooler for them is expensive even for China - 4000 with shipping
the rest is all its own left
35р
16 gigabytes is very little, even for optimization - in any case, I'm now sometimes not enough, so I've already switched to 24 for 8 cores and then, considering it little - I need a minimum of 32 for raizen - 2 per thread.
And a cooler is just awful - I can't imagine what you've ordered there for such money, the heat dissipation is not so high!
Look at the picture.
Is this genetics? If so, it's logical behaviour - until all individuals from the current generation are counted, no new jobs will be born.
I don't use genetics - I'd rather over-optimize a couple of times with fewer parameters than trust genetics. Anyway, in my EAs there are 3-5 parameters for signal generation, and the rest filters and follow-up and optimization by groups give better effect on speed and accuracy. Genetics is relevant for market when you don't understand what you bought there :)
https://hyperpc.ru/special/silent/hyperpc-silent-800/config-1218379
Unjustifiably expensive for their 'brand'
it probably depends on the robot. I had 8 threads and 8gb was good enough.
the cooler is not cheap, i've decided to get the best one out of smallest ones, only later i could change the propeller, Ryzen 2700 standard TDP is only 65w, but once overclocked it easily draws 150w
Picked myself up a counting machine from an avito - all B.W. (probably apart from the mother), but I'm not picky.
In Cinebench r15 the build scores just over 2000.
It seems to be the optimal build for computing in terms of price/performance ratio right now, especially if you need to work not only with agents, but specifically do the calculations on a single computer, which was important for me.On ali the Chinese offer a similar build, all bundled up for a reasonable price - around 28000 roubles, the only downside is 2 memory channels per processor (only 4 per board), instead of 4 (only 8).
Because you have to make balanced algorithms that don't depend on parameter changes, then you won't have hovering agents
Explain.