I want to build a PC to work with MT5, what do you advise and why? - page 41
I'm looking at one of these ( Intel Xeon E5-2699 v3 (18 (36) cores at 2.3 - 3.6 GHz)).
Socket: LGA2011-3
Memory: DDR4 (max 128 GB)
Number of memory slots: 4
Chipset: Intel X99, Intel C612
Merezha: 1000 Mbits/s
Sound: Realtek ALC892, 7.1 channel
Internal sockets: 2x PCI Express x16 (3.0), 3x PCI Express x1, 1x M.2 (PCI-E), 8x SATA III.
Ports: 4x USB 2.0, 4x USB 3.0, 2x PS/2, 1x Ethernet, 8x Audio
Power Supply : 24+8 or 24+4 pin
Cooler connection: 2x 3pin + 2x 4pin, there is automatic CPU cooler control.
Dimensions: 280 x 220 mm
Processor
Model: Intel Xeon E5-2699 v3
Number of cores (threads): 18 (36) cores
clock frequency: 2 .3 - 3.6 GHz
Cache capacity: 40 MB Smart Cache
Video: none
Dodatkovo: Cooler
RAM
Type: DDR4
Yuri, if you set aside the price, why choose Risen over Xeon ?
Vladimir, the price/performance criterion is just here. With the same number of cores and threads AMD wins, with equal prices.
As an example of technology development look at this flagship beast AMD Ryzen™ Threadripper™ PRO 3995WX true even with my fanaticism is not ready to give up about 7000$.
In my choice of 16 cores and 32 threads, you can learn for 30-40 thousand, for 30 it is true if you take a second-hand stone, which is quite loyal to me.
Can I find a Xeon on 16 cores with 32 threads for 30 thousand rubles, about 4 gz?
p.s..
Processor Intel XEON E5 2696V3 E5 2696 V3 SR1XK, 18 cores, 2.3 GHz, better than the CPU LGA 2011-3 = 8tys
oh... e May
Change religion again?Already studying new prayers.
Just now set up to divorce with Intell to formalise, and here is such a surpoise.
That's what I mean ))))
I think I'll take a break, I need to pull up more information.
I do not often change hardware, the last purchase 2009. motherboard/processor/memory/video card. But it's all so much outdated that it's time to pull up fresh hardware.
By and large everything works marvellously on an oldIntel Core i7 920 2.67GHz, 12Gig 4 cores + hyperthreading.
But the main job has become cramped, there are memory issues.
Cores are not the same as cores :-) that's why the price.
although...take then at once a two-head server mother and two physical prots. And lots and lots and lots of memory :-) as a rule in such configurations from 256
At least AsRock has it like this.
Maybe the amount of memory per slot is also somehow limited(
For those who want a lot of memory on AM4, if you fill all 4 slots, the frequency will drop, only A2 and B2 slots are able to work at maximum frequency)
At least AsRock has it so.
Perhaps the amount of memory per slot is also limited somehow(
Memory capacity is still more important than its frequency, unless we are talking about some narrow applications.
And you should look at the technical documentation.
although...get a 2-head server mother and two physical CPUs at once. And lots and lots and lots of memory :-) as a rule in such configurations from 256
By the way, yes. Proz supports 2-processor configurations, it's a sin not to take advantage of it.
Here as usual there are nuances - it is necessary to consult with more knowledgeable comrades, because previously (long ago) it was necessary that the processors were not just one model, but preferably a series and memory peculiar wishes. Otherwise the game was not worth the candle;
and the OS is no longer HomeEdition :-)
and they're still warming up together, and you need propellators, and that's all at home. You probably don't want to enjoy the acoustics of a Boeing taking off every morning or when rebooting ? :-) Servers are like that, when you switch them on, you can hear the power and the force.
It's like one thing pulls the other - a bigger computer and for a long time/growth, so reasonable+reliable cooling and a spacious, competent case. It also means a good PSU. A lot of HDD/SDD means a lot of data and some of them are important. That means additional requirements to PSU and probably also UPS.
Long-term purchase means attention to details - capacitors, bridges and other subtleties. They usually die. Minimum of integrations - everything that can be separate, separately. Then it will break down separately and be replaced too.
It will turn out that the available HDDs and other spare parts are a drop in the ocean, it is easier to buy new ones.