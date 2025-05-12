I want to build a PC to work with MT5, what do you advise and why? - page 28
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I'll look at the timings, maybe change the RAM, thanks
I don't know about the turbine, they say it's not that grim. Some people like it better like this.
In principle RAM frequency gives a boost too, but timings play an important role. Somewhere have seen tests raizen that in games, memory 3200mhz cl14 roughly equal in performance 3600mhz cl16, but 3600 mhz cl14 already gives more fps than 3200mhz cl14. But most importantly don't take something like 3200mhz cl18 for the ryzen, it's a definite bummer.
In principle, RAM frequency also gives a boost, but timings play an important role. Somewhere I've seen tests from raizen, that in games 3200mhz cl14 memory is roughly equal in performance to 3600mhz cl16, but 3600 mhz cl14 gives more fps than 3200mhz cl14. But most importantly don't take something like 3200mhz cl18 for the ryzen it's a total bummer.
14 is not available at dns at all, only 16
so what are we going to produce? why are you writing about server solutions?
I haven't written about a server solution for a long time now, since I realised that the computer is for toys.
I am writing about the fund-raising :)
I haven't written about a server solution for a long time now, as I've realised that the computer is for toys.
I'm writing about the fund-raising :)
not for forex) not for mt5
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing
I want to build a PC to work with MT5, what do you advise and why?
Maxim Dmitrievsky, 2019.10.07 14:56
Sketched out such a config, all micro atx. I want to try new ryzen + "peoples card" to play in full hd + fast ssd.
The motherboard with chip X570M (recommended for these proceses) in micro atx format found in kol-ve 1 thing in dns, in other shops did not look, because they promise to bring everything in 3 days.
Good or crappy? they're all like new, 19 years old. i'm sick of my laptops.
If i was buying now i'd go for a similar configuration as in your first post.
Theryzen 3600 processor is one ofthe leaders in performance/price ratio right now.
https://www.cpubenchmark.net/cpu_value_available.html
Also its single core performance is very high. As much as 3000 points on a benchmark.
And this is important in testing, as the test uses 1 core of the processor, it's in optimization already.
Here is the single core performance rating:
https://www.cpubenchmark.net/singleThread.html
I would take a 16gb RAM with a high frequency, at least 3200.
Renat said, that for a metatrader speed is more important than size.
And for capacity, you need to look at how much RAM you are usually loading. If you usually load no more than 8 gig, then 32 gig of RAM is inexpedient. And you should not look with a weak processor, because a weak processor will not be able to load the RAM properly.
I would take the same sd, evo 970 (250gb), because this sd has 3500 speed. Usual sata3 sd only has speed of 500.
I would also get a 1 terabyte "filewasher" drive. I have a lot of files on my computer which I never open but I pity to delete them in case I need them. It is expensive to store such content on the SSD.
I would buy a 5400 RPM drive as it is pretty quiet.
WD's website has technical information on all their hard drives. The 5400 RPM drive only has noise level of 21 decibels while the 7200 RPM drive has noise level of 29 decibels.
https://www.wd.com/content/dam/wdc/website/downloadable_assets/rus/spec_data_sheet/2879-771436.pdf
I would have a working folder on my C drive that would hold the files I'm currently working with, and when they become obsolete, I would move them to "file trash".
I would take a video card, as I don't play games.
On the power supply. I would choose a silent one.
I would read articles on the internet about current quiet power supplies with large coolers and pick something for myself.
CPU cooler - quiet, tower, 14mm fan. Noctua is best.
the case, which is visually beautiful.
And a monitor should already be 27 inches.
For me the main features of a computer are performance and quietness.
I think a grand in green is a good deal.
My option is this on your budget.
I think a grand in green is a bargain.
You can if your mother, power supply and chassis are cheaper
but there can be problems with the bios and with further upgrading if you want to.
That's my option for your budget.
Isn't the motherboard too shabby for a CPU and graphics?
The card supports PCI express 4.0, the motherboard has 3.0And the enclosure is only for minis, I don't want a big box
(without the keypad, which we don't count)
The buttons on the keyboard are very high. You'll get tired when you're not used to them.
But the glow is nice, yes.
The keys on the keyboard are very high. Your hands will get tired when you're not used to them.
But the glow is nice, yeah.
It's mechanical... clicks like the old days.
it's fun to bang your fingers on it. it's a trend these days.