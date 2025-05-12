I want to build a PC to work with MT5, what do you advise and why? - page 20
Sharing some of the results
All 64 threads loaded
Virtually all RAM loaded out of 64GB, but I would have consumed 59GB if I had 128GB
My hard drive is a 3500 read 3300 write SSD, also startup loads 100% of my 500gb
I would like recommendations from admin, is it worth adding more RAM ?
can check it yourself, disable part of the cores in the bios
what is the price? and what stone?
2700 OEM, not X - 15699r.
2700 BOX - 16099r.
X model has no stock, the price is around 25rr (22r price in China)
in general, with the stress with the availability of 2700 models are not X, I'm in my area waited for several days, I scrolled through the other regions, too, many were not in stock, today came under order, and how I booked it, again - no product)
Discovered the LGA3647 socket, the advantage is that the mother is two socket, for exampleAsus WS C621E SAGE 38825 rubles
A procyki are bu on eBay for example here- two of these should be faster than the 2990x, and the price ofIntel Xeon Platinum 8160 costs 22 thousand and gives in the blue 2833 parrots, ie for about 82 thousand already get excellent performance, plus memory will be cheaper from the lower frequency, I think in 100k all come out, which is half the price of Vladimir variant.
Maybe I didn't take something into account?
this is from another planet, not even on the news)
the advantage of the new systems is that they are in one computer and do specific calculations faster, MT is not specific (could not find out from Renat), if there is room for 2 which are cheaper - you can use them too
showing you what I bought
Processor: Ryzen 2700
Board: ASRock B450M Steel Legend
Memory:Samsung [M378A1G43TB1-CTD] 16gb
Cooler: new model, had to order from chinahttps://detail.tmall.com/item.htm?spm=a1z10.5-b-s.w4011-17650994817.93.799b52101ANeKx&id=582944554606&rn=5049a9a9aa28fe13dd0a163363a2b1b9&abbucket=14&skuId=3916152693889
OEM memory, new from samsung T-die rank 2, potential for overclocking up to 3333-3400, due to rank 2 speed 133 higher than single-rank, it makes it the best in price/speed, bought radiators for it -https://item.taobao.com/item.htm?spm=a230r.1.14.22.7858b897t6B4nu&id=546717682733&ns=1&abbucket=4#detail
Let's do the calculations, as I understand in cinemas around 1600 parrots which is roughly equivalent to 3x FX-8350 , well for MT purposes it sure is, because of the concept of agents. I wonder what's more profitable now.
CPU on offer - 15700
board - 7900
16gb memory - 7000 + heatsinks 450r
cooler is expensive even for China - 4000 with shipping
the rest all his left
35р
I bought the 2990 with the intention of doing optimization.
Now I don't understand a bit how the optimizer works, the thing is that the optimizer shows 64 agents .
In the process of optimization each agent gets tasks for example 10,
In the process of optimization some agents handle their tasks faster and some take a long time.
I can say that 95% of agents are waiting for about 60-80% of the time.
In other words 60 agents completed their tasks in 10-20 minutes and are waiting for the remaining 4pc agents to complete their tasks that can take 20-60 minutes ...
Either I don't understand, or the optimizer doesn't load agents...
There is also an interesting feature - the optimizer starts showing better passes after a long time... It means that there is no sense to stop optimizing and then continue.
The optimizer "deflates only after a long time."
See the picture.