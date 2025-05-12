I want to build a PC to work with MT5, what do you advise and why? - page 24
Sketched out this configuration, all micro atx. To try new ryzen + "people's card" to play a little in full hd + fast ssd
The X570M motherboard (recommended for these machines) in micro atx format is only 1 thing from dns. I couldn't find it in other shops because they promise to deliver everything in 3 days.
Good or crappy? they're all fresh out of 19. i got sick of my laptops
That's a shame - there's no point in getting one for that kind of money!
The graphics card hasn't gone far from 1060 and it's similar in performance to 7950 which I've had since 2013.
If you don't play games, you should take a plug for a couple of thousands, and if you use it for MO, you should take a 1080Ti.
Take a 3800 processor - it's the best option, and the mother can be simpler - just for the delta.
If the trend continues, then in five years, this set will cost 10-15 thousand, so there's no sense to lay down on an upgrade particularly ...
High-frequency memory became less critical for the last ryzen, so there's no point in investing into it, and in general it's always better to take more than faster, especially if you don't play games in particular...
I would take a similar system only if it was a second-hand model. You can get it for about 35k, but its performance will be worse than server version with two E5-2570 or E5-2370 processors.
I can't update it due to lack of processor - it doesn't recognize it but I think new revisions of motherboards already support it or you can buy the firmware plug for small money (actually AMD officially sends them for free).
It is better to have two memory slots rather than one. 4+4 is better than 8, 8+8 is better than 16, etc.
There is a reason that even number of connectors for memory on motherboards is even number of connectors and often even colored in pairs
There's two 8 pairs in the box. That's how they're sold.
Is 1060 bad or what? 3800 isn't available at the store.
Why the hell would it burn out the next day? And why do I need a lot of memory?
Why do I need a server version? I don't have a server one at home.
1080 for 4k gaming, the one in the configuration for full HD at maximum speed or ultra. Respectively, they will age in the same way.
It's a normal tendency, everything ages ) You can't keep up with fashion
There's two 8's in a set. That's how they're sold.
Ah, then it's cool.
3800 is a 7, same socket. More cores, twice the price... I don't know where it's going. It is already analog of Intel i9. But this mother is just in stock in case of need.
I take it out of reasonable need, overpower is not necessary to burn light
memory (RAM) - it is always better to get more, the faster, .... (SSD cache)
And that's on a very weak computer
1060 - if I use it for machine learning, the same CatBoost on it is twice as slow as on my FX-8350! A lot of memory - you have to look at it relative to the number of agents for optimization - right now the figure is (16-2 (system))/6 - that's 2.3 Gbytes per agent, which is not bad, but it depends on the task.
Why do we need a server-side variant? That's a key question - what do we need from a computer? Why change it, what is missing and where? This is the most important thing for me to understand, and in order to solve the problem to spend as little money as possible - to spend rationally, so I chose server solutions at the moment.
And anyway, I looked at the prices - they are clearly overpriced, it's better to wait to buy a mother and processor if it's just a matter of wanting to spend the money.