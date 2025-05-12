I want to build a PC to work with MT5, what do you advise and why? - page 32
About the RX 5700 in the reference. Yes, it's noisy at high revs... but man, the design goes in, unlike the fan-driven Chinese stuff.
Fans have always been considered better - less RPM, more air discharge area and therefore better cooling.More importantly, it's quieter overall, which is important for home PCs.
I watched the video - really surprised, but you have to understand that the 450 watt and 800 watt units have different circuitry. I can't see any heat on the wires - I went and felt it on purpose :)
Whether the 600 and 800 have protection on the PSU - have to check in general then.
As for replacing capacitors, yes you can buy them on solid state for 3 times the price, but there will fly other components under constant load, that's all.
I personally haven't seen these PSUs myself either, I'm judging from youtube. If you check yours for protection, please let me know, it's interesting.
well at low revs with a turbo the map is hotter, yes
at high RPMs it's low but noisier.
Defaults are low, i.e. it's barely audible, but the card is hotter. On the whole, it is possible to adjust
OK, I will, but it's probably not going to be very soon - it's all in the works for now.
By the way, it's often the PSU that has the problem of overheating, and overheating from a stalled cooler that gets clogged with dust...
In games it will be hot and high RPM... well see for yourself.
games are usually played with headphones
Headphones aren't interesting, you need surround sound in games :)
there's only two ears, so it's also surround sound on headphones )
my beautiful box was stolen while I was discussing it here... didn't have time to check it out ))
For disks, a separate question, will an SSD on a Pci expres give a boost?
SSD is recommended!