The question is not stupid at all. Check the version of the terminal, it should be the latest, build 1121. See Menu-Help-About.
Looked at 2 brokers MT4 terminal version build 1090. Not banned from google, but can't find MT4 with build 1121
I have to update my account by myself. Menu - Open an account, select the server MetaQuotes-Demo. If it is not on the list, below we press the green plus sign and enter manually. Then you open a new demo account, and the latest version must be downloaded and installed.
Sometimes you have to restart the terminal several times
Everything is working. It has been updated. Thank you. I will work with you. And one more question, what is the preferred time frame for work?
Yeah, I'll be aware of that. It's just that I've been using the new protection that was introduced a long time ago in MT5 and now it's come to MT4. So it doesn't work with older versions of the terminal. Ok.
The scalper works on tick data and doesn't care what TF it is. It's more important for you what TF you use to analyse based on the channel indicator. I usually use all M1-H4, but M15 is probably the most popular.
This requires some practice and experience.
One more thing concerning testing of tick strategies in general and ScalpHunter 2 in particular. The MT4 tester is not very useful for such purposes because it tries to simulate ticks on the basis of OHLC bar data which is clearly not enough. In MT5 it is possible to use in the tester the tick history from your brokerage company and testing will be close to the real one.
Nevertheless, even MT4 has a way to improve the situation - to give the tester a tick history file from a quality broker, for example from Dukas. I will make such a file for EURUSD today and upload it to Yandex Disk, it will be possible to train at the weekend.
The best option here is recording a short video by Alexey, I hope he is able to handle it.
The lines can be set on the boundaries of the HP indicator on M15. In general, it is necessary to look at all TFs and to orient oneself so far. I wrote and use the script for visual markup to be able to see immediately how the price moves.
I told you, I have a tester from Kenya who trades live, sent me a week's report/ diligent... skype summary:
Within the week I made $150.
Capital was $500.
Lines can be set on the boundaries of the HP indicator on M15. In general, I should look at all TFs and navigate by myself. The script is purely for visual markup, to see immediately how the price moves, I wrote and use it for myself a long time ago.
I do not understand it. For those who are in the dark, please, explain how to set these range lines. How can you show me how to set them in this case? Screenshot attached.
Still don't get it. Alexey can you please explain for those "in the tank" how to set these range lines. Can you poke your nose in, how to set them in this case? A screenshot is attached.
Looking at the channel, the price goes up, but visually we can see that the speed of growth slows down. I emphasize that perhaps it slows down. In this case, we may not be too careful with the lower range for buy orders, while it would be better to limit the upper one in order to avoid loopholes in the upper range if the price moves down.
I would place red lines 1.1632-1.1668.
Now with the selling. The same situation, but vice versa. We put the upper border above the upper limit of the channel and the lower one - 1.1680-1.1650, again, to avoid overhangs.
In the nearest future I will make lines sloping, it will be easier and more convenient.
I advise to train in the tester. It is necessary to run in visual mode, the model All ticks. Then apply HP indicator to the chart and save it as a default template. Buttons in the tester work, trade resolutions can be set.
My suggestion would be to choose a flat section on the history. You may know in advance what was happening there, it is important to feel and play with these lines. Then find the trend section and so on.