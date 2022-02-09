Preparing scalping - page 7
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I don't understand, translate please.
What is the condition to buy or sell?
did I get the idea right:
1/ we take a __perf-erf channel (basically any channel),
2/ by history of "re-draws" we count its error, or indicate it with lines
and now in real time:
3/ now on the +-erf boundaries we will scalp,
4/ but the zone on sales is higher, on sales lower
5/ moment opening somehow (not clear yet) from volatility,
6/ we reasonably calculate the stop from the depo (by the way, this is a hidden martingale)
What will be the condition to buy or sell?
It can't be discussed here, no advertising is allowed
Good afternoon. Where can I see the EA itself? There are screenshots but no owl itself...
All scalper versions will be posted on my blog on this site, this first version is herehttps://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/719193
Once again, no restrictions on trading, trade on demo and real as much as you like. But there is a time limit, you can see it when you start the robot.
I'm not going to try to trade on the old versions, but I'm sure they will. Otherwise I know people, trade is flowing and the money is dripping, so why change anything.
And then there is a problem that has already been solved in the new versions, and he got it, and begins on the forum tears instead of work.
The end time will ALWAYS be Friday 11:59pm, so you don't have to worry, nothing will go off in the middle of the week.
For the cut-off time, see here
I wonder how Alexey will do...
I predict that until there is a full automatic, there won't be much popularity either.
However, if successful trading on the real account is shown - perhaps it will be...
did I get the idea right:
1/ we take a __perf-erf channel (basically any channel),
2/ We calculate its error based on the "redrawing" history or indicate it with lines
and now in real time:
3/ now on the +-erf boundaries we will scalp,
4/ but the zone on sales is higher, on sales lower
5/ moment opening somehow (not clear yet) from volatility,
6/ we reasonably calculate the stop from the deposit (by the way, this is a hidden martingale).
Right, but not all
1. The overshoot is not an end in itself, but a consequence of ALL channels conventionally "no lag", including Hodrick-Prescott
2. Probably all by hand for now
3. Yes
4. Yes
5. So far there will be 2 conditions - reaching the level from the boundary and the speed of price movement at that moment. Probably will add more conditions, need to check.
6. So far the stop is purely protective and this is incorrect. We have an idea how to get rid of pending losing orders. We will do it.
Alexey, good day.Very interested in automatic trading, maybe there is an instruction how to put your robot in MT4 and start using it? I only deal with indicators, no experience in installing and using trading robots at all.
Greetings. There was an article, Karputov wrote with pictures, but you can't find anything in this fucking dump. The site is a pile of junk piled haphazardly.
The description is available here https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/131853, but a lot has changed since then, I need to run it in portable mode, I attached .cmd files to run it, see attachment. The .cmd files should be extracted to the root of the terminal, where terminal.exe and metaeditor.exe are
Link to my archivehttps://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/719193 with scalper
... You will have to start in portable mode, I have attached the .cmd files to start, see attachment. You need to extract the .cmd files to the root of the terminal, where terminal.exe and metaeditor.exe are
In general, I myself have long been working in portable mode, because it is not warm to get into the Roaming folder and make a mess there.
I have the following structure, I will show you in pictures. All the terminals, MT4 and MT5 are started only by .cmd files. Shortcuts on my screen are for housewives )) The official recommendations are based on the assumption that you have only one terminal. I have dozens of them. This is how it is done, it is very convenient and I do not need to go somewhere to perform the required action
3 main folders