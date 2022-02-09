Preparing scalping - page 5
Wouldn't it be more profitable to put the TP-SL levels as a percentage of the daily ATR(20) ?
Georges, this needs to be checked, and checked on the MT5 tester. I think in 2-3 weeks I will finish the multiplatform and then...!!!
Alexei, its exactly half a day between drinking coffee/tea :)
With the additions I want to make it 2-3 weeks. And I'm not the fastest progger.
nope )) no need to do it in MT5, I take stock data, in the other version I tucked the data from the files and loaded them into memory before the start of the robot and then ran it back and forth ))
I forgot, the timer in the tester does not work in MT4, but you can create your own timer kalbek and run everything you need in it
Ah, so you were talking about 5) I see
Continued about rebating - settings
I forgot to specify rebating settings
Simply put TakeProfit = 1, which for EUSUSD will mean one 5-digit point. However, in this case we deprive ourselves of a possible profit, if the price continues to move in a profitable direction.
So the best, though less reliable choice would be to leave TakeProfit = 100, and put the price at which trailing starts as one or even zero. In the picture the lot is 0.1, as this is the minimum lot for this type of account.
If you trade on the real account, set the minimum value, don't be greedy. In the future I will work on MM and launch dynamic accounts. Like many things, they are made, but not sharpened ))
Trading in a flat channel
This is the most reliable and calm type of trading for ScalpHunter2. Why? Because everything is predictable, like in a graveyard. The dead man will not get up, and the price will not break through the channel or level.
You can safely set the lines at the levels of the lower and upper thresholds and go drink a beer.
Determine the start by time? Or by technical analysis?
Start of what?
Don't be lazy. It's not like writing Facebook.
I started this thread because of laziness )) It will encourage responsibility to the team ))