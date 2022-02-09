Preparing scalping - page 11
This weekend I entered the week-long (25.06-29.06.) Exness contest. There are 4000 of them, so I do not expect to win, just to show off. I will trade only with scalper and will try not to interfere with it, except for moving lines and following trade directions.
I will not pay much attention to it as I`m very busy, I`ll try to look on other monitor from the corner of my eye. I cannot signal, because I took maximum leverage 1:2000, but signals allow maximum 1:500.
So, I was allowed to trade after 11:00 Moscow time and I got in at 11:27. So far, here are the results. Hanging unclosed at $ 220.
This weekend I entered the week-long Exness contest (25.06-29.06). There are 4000 of them, so I do not expect to win, just to show off. I will trade only with scalper and will try not to interfere with it, except for moving lines and following trade directions.
I will not pay much attention to it as I have too much busy, so... glance from the corner of my eye to the other monitor. I cannot signal, because I took maximum leverage 1:2000, but signals allow maximum 1:500.
So, I was allowed to trade after 11:00 Moscow time and I got in at 11:27. So far, here are the results. I have $ 220 worth of open positions.
Sometimes there are moments when it is not clear whether the price will go up or down. It's easier to put lines like this and wait in the protective gap, than to sit and stare at the screen. So far the balance is 1278, funds are 1141, and there are 4 pending sells amounting to -$135
What does Opening channel sensitivity mean in EA settings?
The recommended value is 0.16. The lower the value, the more often positions will be opened (orders), sometimes simply on the "noise" of the quotes. The higher the value, the fewer open positions.
Aleksey, good day. Been working for 3 days, but on demo for now, flight is normal. What are your plans for removing crutches? I have always been interested in new features of the scalper.
I also wonder if the EA follows the orders that are not opened by him?
This weekend I entered the week-long Exness contest (25.06-29.06). There are 4000 of them, so I do not expect to win, just to show off. I will trade only with scalper and will try not to interfere with it, except for moving lines and following trade directions.
I will not pay much attention to it as I have too much busy, so... glance from the corner of my eye to the other monitor. I cannot signal, because I took maximum leverage 1:2000, but signals allow maximum 1:500.
So, I was allowed to trade after 11:00 Moscow time and I got in at 11:27. So far, here are the results. Hanging open at $22.
Did I get it right that having taken the maximum leverage of 1:2000 you do not use it and limit yourself with 1:200? Or do you somehow manage to service this pile of features:
"Instruments for which margin requirements are increased are shown in yellow.
Within 15 minutes before and 5 minutes after the publication of <High> level economic news, the margin requirements
for new orders is calculated based on the maximum leverage of 1:200. Upon expiry of the specified period
After the designated period, the margin for these positions will be recalculated based on the account balance and the leverage value set.
From 19:00 GMT+0 Friday to 23:00 GMT+0 Sunday the margin requirements for newly opened positions will be calculated
From 19:00 GMT +0 Friday and 23:00 GMT +0 Sunday the margin requirements for newly opened positions will be calculated with maximum leverage of 1:200.".
If you do, please share how.
Parameter description.
Profit, EVD/lot after which trailing is activated - The scalper implements virtual trailing at breakeven. When a certain profit is reached, the order closing mode is activated, if the micro-trend is considered to be over.
Alexei, if you could please tell us more about the principles of tracking an open position.
In fact, I've been working in portable mode myself for a long time now, as it's not warming to go into the roaming folder and poke around in there.
Alexey! What is the point of running MetaEditir in portable mode?
I'll answer for Alexey, if he doesn't mind.
If you run MT in portable, you should also run ME in portable, otherwise confusion may arise (try it, the result is clear if you run ME from other than MT).
Besides, you can edit and compile without running ME at all (or with rare launches) and portable comes in handy when there is more than one terminal.
You can also write the code in a third-party editor and compile it in ME, then you can get confused without portable too.