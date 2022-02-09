Preparing scalping - page 8
I have this structure, I will show you in pictures. All terminals, both MT4 and MT5 run only with .cmd files.
I wonder if you have both .bat and .cmd - do you use them differently (ERRORLEVEL setting is slightly different) ?
I can no longer remember why, from the .cmd I run programmes
terminal.exe /portable
And from .bat I copy it to the correct folders. I have to use variables, of course, instead of MQL4\experts\Projects\ScalpHunter\ScalpHunter2.ex4
copy MQL4\experts\Projects\ScalpHunter\ScalpHunter2.ex4 "e:\Forex\Real\InstaForex\MQL4\experts\ScalpHunter2.ex4"
copy MQL4\experts\Projects\ScalpHunter\ScalpHunter2.ex4 "e:\Forex\Real\ForexMart\MQL4\experts\ScalpHunter2.ex4"
copy MQL4\experts\Projects\ScalpHunter\ScalpHunter2.ex4 "e:\Forex\Real\roboforex_standart_pro2\MQL4\experts\ScalpHunter2.ex4"
copy MQL4\experts\Projects\ScalpHunter\ScalpHunter2.ex4 "e:\Forex\Real\roboforex_cent_pro_Dima\MQL4\experts\ScalpHunter2.ex4"
copy MQL4\experts\Projects\ScalpHunter\ScalpHunter2.ex4 "e:\Forex\Real\ForexMart\MQL4\experts\ScalpHunter2.ex4"
copy MQL4\experts\Projects\ScalpHunter\ScalpHunter2.ex4 "e:\Forex\Real\FIBO_Group\MQL4\experts\ScalpHunter2.ex4"
I see, I thought that was important.
The only difference in these file types is in setting system variable ERRORLEVEL (.cmd - it's set correctly after each command to 0 or 1, and .bat - only after errors to 1, and leaves it that way, even if subsequent commands are executed correctly).
Yesterday 2018.06.22 ran demo in rebaiter mode on three symbols, fix. lot 0.1. It was interesting how many lots would set up. Running time 11:51-15:24
2018.06.23 11:49:01.352 CalcLots NZDUSD,M15: Symbols found = 4All orders count = 405 Lots = 40.32
2018.06.23 11:49:01.352 CalcLots NZDUSD,M15: EURUSD 16.70
2018.06.23 11:49:01.352 CalcLots NZDUSD,M15: NZDUSD 8.40 lots
2018.06.23 11:49:01.352 CalcLots NZDUSD,M15: USDCAD 15.20 lots
2018.06.23 11:49:01.352 CalcLots NZDUSD,M15: initialized
2018.06.23 11:49:01.273 CalcLots NZDUSD,M15 inputs: TimeStart=1529625660; TimeStop=1529711940;
2018.06.23 11:48:59.189 Script CalcLots NZDUSD,M15: loaded successfully
i don't know if it's 400 orders in 3.5 hours, i don't think they will send him the same way i did with arbitrage?
Yesterday I was browsing the comments of a salesman here, foreigners are writing him that their brokerage company sends him a notification on frequent trades on his scalpers
Alexey, I seem to have done everything as you have written:
1)Unpacked the .cmd files to the root of the terminal, where terminal.exe and metaeditor.exe lie
2) DownloadedScalpHunter2 v1.37 and copied the files from the archive folders to the appropriate terminal folders.
3) Started Terminal file (script)
4) Opened EURUSD currency pair
5) Dragged vhpchannel_03 indicator to the chart
Then I tried to drag ScalpHunter2.ex4 expert to the chart, but it did not work. I read the article thread and found a mention of runtime:
"End of run time will ALWAYS be on Friday 23:59".
Is that why I couldn't set the EA? The EA itself with the grey dot at the bottom is apparently not active.
Again, I'm a newbie, I don't understand a lot, if the question seems silly, please don't be stifled.
Nothing to trade in kitchens. If you trade on a real ECN, the more trades, the more profitable the DC is
The question is not stupid at all. Look at the terminal version, it should be the latest, build 1121. See Menu-Help-About.
I was wondering how many lots it would take.
Alexey, do I understand correctly that for rebates you should open an account without commission but with big spreads? I don't mean to look for brokerage companies with wider spreads, but if there is a commission, it is usually deducted from the spread and rebate is calculated from the spread. Right?
You have to check this with your rebate broker. For example, MOFT has such relations with one of RC
ProSTP accounts - $5 per lot;
Cent NDD and Classic NDD accounts - 85% of the spread and 85% of the commission;
The reward for the PAMM accounts is the same for investors and managers as for the regular accounts.
Calculate in the calculator
The column on the left is what MOFT gets. 80% on the right is what the trader gets from these amounts