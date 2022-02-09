Preparing scalping - page 12
I'll answer for Alexey if he doesn't mind.
If you run MT in portable, you should also run ME in portable, otherwise confusion may arise (try it, the result is clear if you run ME from other than MT).
Also, you can edit and compile without running ME at all (or infrequently) and portable comes in handy when there is more than one terminal.
Also you can write the code in an external editor and compile in ME, then without portable also confuse.
You can also offload the C disk
My laptop's C drive is an SSD 80Gb, it is enough for routine tasks, but if 2 MT4 terminals and 1 MT5 terminal are installed, then the free space may be reduced to 20Gb and SSD begins to falter. I start part of the terminals from portable and then all data is guaranteed to write to disc D - where I have specified the path for terminal, although my laptop has 320Gb of disc D
My MetaEditor stores editing and compilation results in the folder with the source without /portable
Must have been the training. Is it any different for you? You should also try to train ... MetaEditor
I have MetaEditor without /portable and save the results of editing and compilation in the folder with the source
Must have been the training. Is it any different for you? You should also try to train ... MetaEditor
Maybe it's possible that the ME is trained ))
Maybe I didn't really understand the question, but I was referring to the confusion with MT and ME data directory.
If you run MT in portable, the MT data directory will be in the MT installation directory. If you run ME without portable, then its data directory will be elsewhere in a long path with a chaotic set of characters, and not like MT in the installation directory, so there will be confusion.
But there may be situations, when with portable, that without portable, the difference may not be, oddly enough. Admin rights, disabled UAC, OS and its settings, launching from flash drive, etc.
Here's my result of using the scalper. 2018.06.26 +0.68$
Next day I ran it in the morning and forgot about it. At lunchtime I look: profit 8$ and losing orders by -29$. Total of two days:
Total orders k = 65
Total Lot = 1.30
Total profit = -20.58
As the saying goes: make a fool to pray to God - all the forehead will break
Thanks for the reply. It's important for me that I don't have to crawl through confusing directories and search for the right prog.
Damn, should I write in bold red letters? IT IS A SEMIAUTOMATIC, NOT A GRAIL. NO USE TO FOOLS.
Thank you. Dumbasses already know, they'll be more careful. Alexei, has this version stopped working?
Will there be a version for MT5?
A small preset for MT5 (works in the tester).
Opens the next trade if all previous ones by symbol and direction are in plus.
... Сразу важная особенность выставления различных уровней типа SL, TP и прочих. Они выставляются не в пунктах, они выставляются в универсальной величине
(unit of currency/1 lot). Why did I do it this way and not traditionally in pips? Because if it's in pips, we have to calculate and set a different value for each pair. It is clear that 100 points for EURUSD does not equal 100 points for USDJPY. But if we shift to a non-dimensional value
(Deposits unit / lot) or (EVD / lot), this limitation is removed and the settings become universal for any pair.
A simple example: Depo currency USD, five digit account. We need to set TP=550 pips for EURUSD. 1 pip 0.00001 will be equal to $1/lot, hence we set $550/lot. For other pairs, the value will be recalculated in the program ...
What is the universality?
for one currency $550/lot
for one currency $550/lot and for another $550/lot ?
in the end is the same number ?
