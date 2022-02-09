Preparing scalping - page 4
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Continued
How to work with trading range lines
If the "Use Range Lines = True" option is enabled, you will see 4 lines on the screen. 2 red lines will limit the opening range of buy orders and 2 blue lines will limit the opening range of sell orders. If you move the cursor over the line, you will see a tooltip, e.g. "buyUP"? which means it is the upper limit of the buy order range. You should make sure the buyUP line is above buyDown and sellUp is above sellDown.
How to set these lines? First, it should be understood that lines are currently a crutch, which, nevertheless, already allows us to trade effectively. I have this principle - do not wait for the ideal, the system, even with crutches, must be able to trade to be able to make money today.
The HP channel boundaries might be a good guide. In the near future I will debug binding to these boundaries (already done, but being tested) and these lines may become unnecessary.
The principle is the same - the wider the range, the more deals will be opened but it is more probable that some deals will be "hung on the range boundaries". And the narrower the range, the less risks, but also less profit, if you do not constantly watch the chart and do not move the lines following the price.
I don't know any brokerage companies that give real volumes
I don't know any brokerage companies that give real volumes:
if you have a data source with SME for example, the data can be saved as binary files, and before the test these data will be unpacked, you will just need to write another class to generate the read data by time requests in this history
by the way, I normally build clusters in OnTimer because in OnTick I could not achieve normal accuracy of building, but in the timer I turned it to 16 ms and it normally does a sample of the kind of frame queries
By the way, normal data can be taken as files for free (so that there would be no complaints from the developers, I'll write in the PM if interested)
What about the new build of MT4 1121 finally enabled the timer in the tester?
Did I get it right, you do not generate .fxt files for tester, but use your own data?
wow, what a lot of orders ))) it's been a long time since i've seen anything like this )))
If you work on multiple pairs, up to 1000 per day )) Why and can be used for pure rebating, zero profit, earnings purely on spread, I work through MOFT.
Trade enable buttons
There are 2 buttons on the screen - Sell enable and Buy enable. When pressed, the button is red and enables the appropriate trading direction.
Basically, if you want to make some quick money and have some free time, it is enough to operate these buttons, while a scalper will open and close orders. To be honest, I myself sometimes have situations where I need to make a few hundred dollars quickly from my small depot. Then I look at economic calendar, for example I like this one and if there is good news I set alarm for these times.
Then I work with buttons actively (range lines should be as wide as possible or switched off) for an hour or two and the golden key is in my pocket )) That is, in this mode, the scalper works as pure semi-automatic, while market analysis is up to you.
Did the new build of MT4 1121 finally get the tester's timer working???
Did I get it right, you do not generate .fxt files for tester, but use your own data?
nope )) mt5 has no need to do that, i take stock data, in another version i tuck data from files and load them into memory before starting the robot and go back and forth between them ))
I forgot, the timer in the tester does not work in MT4, but you can create your own timer kalbek and run everything you need in it
Just got rid of one cretin who was trying to say "I'll put it into words" instead of written ToR )))) Let's continue
How to use scalper for pure rebating
With rebating earnings are generated not from profit, the profit is usually set to zero, but from the return of part of the spread. Of course rebate is not taken from your brokerage company. There are specialized services for this purpose, e.g. MOFT. How is it better than rebate from your brokerage company? Well, at least because due to larger volumes they take a much larger part of broker's spread than you do. By the way, MOFT has income calculator that allows us to estimate the profit from a certain brokerage company.
Let's look at the example of a robot. It suggests selecting the average volume of lots per day. Suppose we have deposit of $1000, then we will make about 1000 deals a day working with 5-10 currency pairs with 0,05 lot, thus the volume will be 50 lots. These are quite real figures.
Entering data, EURUSD, Pro account, 1 month, we get rebate amount - modest $9600, we have enough for beer and girls)) Of course, there will be loss-making trades, but they will occupy about 2/3 of rebate sum. All the same, the profit is impressive.
I warn you, there are brokerage companies like Insta who give out really big rebates, but they also have tight spreads. So you have to find a balance between rebates and spread.
Go to the calculator page and calculate rebates from your brokerage company.
After many years I finally found a way to make money on forex)
It's like getting an allowance from the unemployment office