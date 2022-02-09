Preparing scalping - page 14
Thanks Alex. The modified version now works.
see blog
Here's the progress of the day
John, you have the same rights as everyone else on the Russian forum. Thank you for writing in Russian using Google Translate because you can't write in English here. In the english thread my thread got banned. Russian moderators are always the bravest and we go on!
I do not need advertising at this stage. Please write your suggestions. Good luck!
-------------------
This man is from Kenya and I write answers incorrectly in terms of grammar, but Google translates so accurately. Let me make it clear that if you write with an English construction of phrases, it will be better.
-----
A googly in Russian may take such a bend, you know ))). // Ladies and Guys, this clarification for you))
Alexey Volchanskiy:
Parameter description.
Profit, EVD/lot after which trailing is activated - The scalper implementsvirtual trailing at breakeven. When a certain profit is reached, theorder closing mode is activated, ifthe micro-trend is considered tobe over.
Alexei, if you could please tell us more about the principles of tracking anopen position.
Alexey, if you could please elaborate on the principles of maintaining anopen position.
Good question.
It starts trawling when the profit is set and since then it constantly trawls. The SL does not move at all. I use SL purely as an insurance in case of force majeure such as power failure or connection failure. How does a virtual SL work? For example, we perform a BUY operation, the price goes up, profit increases, we pass a breakeven point set in ProfitByLot and the virtual SL switches on. It continuously calculates the speed of price change and closes the order as soon as it becomes lower than the threshold. In this case there is a small backlash of the threshold.
2. I am doing it, not yet.
And once again I repeat for all, this version is NOT the Grail, it does not grind dough while you are lying on the beach with photo-models. By the way, this is a pauper's dream, wealthy people have a realistic attitude to things. I know a dollar multimillionaire who has lived abroad for a long time, he just hired an operator who runs this semi-automated version. I think that is why he is a multimillionaire, because he is not looking through the dumps for grails, but has a businesslike approach to the issue and soberly assesses the situation.
Good question.
Alexey! IMHO, don't go broke on these poor bastards - they'll blow your brains out. :-)
---
Regards, Roman
You just need to tell people the same things all the time. I used to lead webinars on programming. People wrote the standard question - will there be a recording? During the webinar 10 times repeated that it will.
At the end of a standard answer to questions, reiterated that the recording will be and when I will post it. I said, "Are there more questions?
- Will there be a recording or not?
I usually develop strategies on my own, of course, my knowledge did not fall from the sky. Tonight I decided to take a closer look at the list of forex strategies published on the Internet. The number of them is impressive, even Gerchik has checked in, it will be interesting to read them.
I'll try to make a review, maybe I'll find a diamond in the G heap ))
Looked at quite a few sites with published strategies. Most are focused on stock trading. ScalpHunter 2 is not limited to forex trading, but it does not use stock market chips such as the stock market and more. For example, the idea of index movements ahead of price movements is curious. In principle, this can also be tested on forex, the indices are there.
But there are also purely Forex strategies, even let us say universal ones. Let us consider simple ones that can be tested on the spot with a simple program. I will consider them little by little and check them programmatically if possible.
Scalping on m1 using pivot points
The idea is as simple as a three-liner. It is necessary to determine the daily pivot points, which the author proposes to determine at 5 pmEastern time, which when translated from the perverted world of pounds-inch into the language of universal values gives 21:00 GMT. Or 00:: Moscow time.
Since there may (from my observations) be price spikes and spread widening at that time (21:00-22:00 GMT), it's probably better to take the price 5 minutes before that point. The "ray" type straight lines are drawn at these points. Further, the author writes rather vaguely about the direction of the deal.
If the price crosses the line, we open a position with SL = spread + 3 pip and as for closing, he says he takes a minimum profit of 3-6 pip. After reading the comments I found out that it works on the rebound and does nothing if the price has broken the pivot points.
What can I say... I personally will starve to death with this strategy, obviously not more than a few trades a day. Nevertheless, since it is quite simple, let's get nails, hammer, planer and write this strategy.
I will upload the source code to the Vault-Shared Projects for everyone to access for reading. If now or in further experiments someone wants to improve something, write me.