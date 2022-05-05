The fastest economic calendar. - page 4
Therefore, it would be good to make (for example) a simple MQL5 calendar news indicator, just to compare, have a user opinion and give suggestions for improvement.
What does this imply?
For example, the thread about News Trader EA (free, source) - since 2012 on the forum(here).
FXstreet.com calendar indicator, and other news indicators on other calendars are also in the english part and were created many years ago.
For example, forex-factory calendar indicator - also here, in the english part of the forum (which was created in 2008).
And the topics on the forum about the news indicators and news advisers were one of the hottest in the former tsd forum (including the promotion of the former tsd forum itself). For example, I wrote one of such threads about free indicators and Expert Advisors since 2007 ( here).
But tsd forum had its own calendar ... Which I also maintained ...
I understand that the calendar is already built into Metatrader 5 ...
But I would like to see free custom indicators on MQL5 calendar, as well as EAs (free) that trade on this calendar.
Because they will be the hottest topics on the forum (at least in English).
Apologies for the agitation.
The main focus of news trading is to get the release data as quickly as possible.
To analyse this data and understand the reaction to this data for a currency (or futures....) to this data even before the reaction itself in order to get the most out of the move.
But in practice it costs good money "for the average" trader to get the data from the source.
Therefore there are cheaper options to buy data from "second and subsequent" sources - but here delays of even a few tens of ms kill the system of trading on the news.
The market has already run away and the entry is at the end of the movement at best if it hasn't already hit its highs.
The peak of availability of news trading with profits was a couple of three years ago. Now you need huge amounts of money for signals, infrastructure, even own communication channels to be the first to win not milliseconds but microseconds.
I mean trading on adequate platforms with real liquidity.
Here is an example of 2016
Oil reserves data
The reaction on the CME
(Time of CME from the package of trades)
57 ms of trading was eaten up by 1134 contracts
41 points of movement.
... Of course there's also an insider but that's a felony.
... There is also a system with two pauses, but this is a past age.
Ahem, there are some inconsistencies. The original request was for a "simple news indicator", but the screenshot shows a whole combine with lots of extra features, and then the EA is mentioned. The term "simple", imho, covers a standard display of news on the chart. But as far as I understand it does not suit you. Then the criteria/requirements are important - what is a simple, but sufficient.
If the existing EA is not yet translated for MT5, it's easier to start with a one-to-one news download engine from the side. And in order to use exactly the built-in calendar - I need arguments (now there is no ruble news in particular). I have long ago asked a question about built-in calendar, which, imho, would allow people to be interested, but have not received an answer (maybe at the time no answer, and wrote somewhere else later, then give me a link, please). In particular, I asked if there was access to the news archive from the tester.
This is an indicator (there are some old threads somewhere in the English section; the chart is from the first post of one of them).
Lots of old threads on this subject (which have been moved from the tsd forum).
There are simpler indicators as well.
And by the way, the author has made it on tsd according to the forex-factory calendar, because he was asked to leave the forex-factory forum (back in 2008) - their custom news indicators caused the whole portal to freeze when the news was released. And then they have invented buttons and there is no need to reload the whole page (which just hung at the news release), you can just click on the button
I mean, this whole theme is very popular.
Of course, those past indicators have disadvantages, but it all (including advantages of MQL5 calendar) should be shown (because MQL5 calendar is built in Metatrader, and those calendars are not).
I (as a user) am satisfied with Metatrader 5 Calendar.
But if the goal is to create hot branches attracting many users (including external ones) - then separate indicators (with their templates for different cases) and MQL5 calendars are required.
That's it, I'm off (or the discussion will go "the wrong way").
I (as a user) am satisfied with Metatrader 5's built-in calendar.
But if the goal is to create hot branches attracting many users (including outsiders) - then the separate indicators (with their templates for different cases) and EAs using MQL5 calendar are required.
That's it, I'm leaving (otherwise the discussion will go "in the wrong direction").
In purely technical terms it's all the same whether the calendar data is obtained from external website or from MQL API. To compare the options we need other criteria. The first criterion is the update speed (someone praises it, while others write that the speed of update screws up all calendars, available for ordinary traders, so there is no conclusion). Another criterion is completeness (availability of all currencies of interest). The interface usability is out of the question, if we discuss the software access to the MQL-calendar (however, the web calendar does not reach its analogues yet IMHO). All this is not related to Indicator or Expert Advisor, which hypothetically could be written for all sources (and even on a unified code base) and therefore could be devoid of all drawbacks (as long as there was a ToR). I tried to find out what exactly is needed in a news indicator or Expert Advisor to "attract a lot of users", since it was you who brought up such a subject, but I guess I failed to find out the answer. For myself I have closed the topic of trading by the news, unless some new unknown possibilities emerge (that is why I was particularly interested in an outside opinion). Here are some old observations:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing of trading strategies
News Expert Advisor, so what next?
Stanislav Korotky, 2014.07.02 20:19
I was asking if stop or limit pending is used. Because the TS with limiters implies trading inside the corridor to catch volatility (no big goals are set, reliability is paramount).
The existing problems in the TS with stop orders are quite usual (already discussed a lot): we often start an order in one direction, and then the movement reverses (if we have to re-set the position - we'll have to play with tambourines - it reduces the reliability of the TS). Besides, the real effect of the news is hardly predictable - i.e. the news may be important, but it is played out - we keep on loitering in the corridor with a loss of some kind. Very often news about some currencies influence some others (not nominally related), or the calendar changes rapidly during the day, resulting in early movement - and this prevents finding entry levels.
Implemented long ago, including access from MQL5.
The Economic Calendar features allow for automatic analysis of incoming events according to their own criteria of importance and in terms of the desired countries/currencies.
Should the CalendarValueHistory function work in the strategy tester? It returns true, but the buffer is empty. Running debugging on real data - there are events, on historical data - no events.
According to my observations the delay is around 5 seconds (on oil news). I have not gathered any statistics.
I have not collected them extensively. I have not collected extensive statistics, but I think it's not bad.
If you write an EA for trading on the news, the amount of lag is of course a key factor.
I can imagine such an EA. It should only work with important news.
Important news are only those news that are able to cause a strong, and, most importantly, predictable movement in the Forex market.
This movement occurs the second the news are published: important economic news have just been published, and the market has already reacted.
The Expert Advisor should read from the relevant website, such as the Unemployment Rate (published on the last Friday together with the Non Farm).
And if this level differs from the forecast (Forecast) by more than, for example, 0.2%, then it will open a market order.
This is where the advisor has to decide whether to buy or sell.
Yes, if you write such an EA, the amount of delay is extremely important.
Everything has already been written. Can you imagine, I've been selling since 2014... I've been trading the news for years, so to speak. Knew for a fact that there is no free speed faster than 6 seconds. How did I get that "maximum" speed? I set up my own server which fetched data from investing.com and then the EA fetched data from my server. This workaround is necessary because of course php is better and faster for processing heaps of data in html.
I think the very fact that several people mention the same sites here (investing.com, forexfactory.com, etc.) shows that there are generally not many resources...
I have debugged mql5.com native calendar inside one of my EA. I've been testing it since today. The first news is the Swiss bank discount rate, the actual -0.75% has been received in 3.5 seconds. How fast is that? Probably fast. You can see on the chart, the CHF has strengthened, and this strengthening was not in a few milliseconds, but from the next minute or so.
It remains to check the speed of the data and the speed of the market reaction on other releases. Next up is GBP retail sales. The news is definitely red and in my experience unwinds the pound like a pooch.
The most important news is CPI and Employment Change for all major currency pairs. This will probably be able to be checked within a month or two. And then I will make all conclusions about the mql5.com native calendar
CHF started the move in 12 sec.