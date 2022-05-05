The fastest economic calendar. - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
According to my observations the delay is about 5 seconds (for oil news). I have not collected extensive statistics.
I think it is not bad. Considering that other sources have delays of several minutes.
No, five seconds is out of the question. Perhaps the rendering/updating of the website page may have created this impression.
Internally, we have implemented for the MT5 trading platform a rltime brodcast streaming of all events without delays. All that remains is to implement it.
The site cannot be parsed, there will be an automatic ban.
Wait for native calendar integration in MQL5. We will do this within the next 2-3 releases.
That's my point, how do I know when your integration will be implemented and when 2-3 releases are expected?
That's my point, how do you know when your integration will be implemented and the timing of 2-3 releases?
On the forum and in the release notes.
No, five seconds is out of the question. Perhaps the rendering/updating of the website page may have created this impression.
Internally, we have implemented for the MT5 trading platform a rltime brodcast streaming of all events without any delays. The only thing left to do is to implement it.
Well, since there are no methods of estimation other than visual at the moment, that's what we were talking about. When there are others, then we'll "look at it" in a different way).
The delay is about six minutes in the end.
The delay is about 6 minutes in the end.
Any suggestions for the calendar?
No, five seconds is out of the question. Perhaps the rendering/updating of the website page may have created this impression.
Internally, we have implemented for the MT5 trading platform a rltime brodcast streaming of all events without delays. All that's left is to implement it.
Hello, how is the progress with the calendar in the MT5 platform, have you implemented the streaming?
Hello, how is the progress with the calendar in the MT5 platform, have you implemented streaming?
We implemented it a long time ago, including access from MQL5.
The Economic Calendar features allow you to automatically analyse incoming events according to your own criteria of importance and in the context of the desired countries/currencies.
Function
Action
CalendarCountryById
Gets the description of a country by its identifier
CalendarEventById
Gets the event description by its identifier
CalendarValueById
Gets the event value by its identifier
CalendarCountries
Gets an array of country counts available in the Calendar
CalendarEventByCountry
Gets an array of descriptions of all events available in the calendar by the specified country code
CalendarEventByCurrency
Gets an array of descriptions of all events available in the Calendar by the specified currency
CalendarValueHistoryByEvent
Gets an array of values for all events on a specified time range by event ID
CalendarValueHistory
Gets an array of values for all events over a specified time range, filtered by country and/or currency
CalendarValueLastByEvent
Gets an array of event values by event ID from the state of the calendar base with the given change_id
CalendarValueLast
Gets an array of values for all events filtered by country and/or currency from the state of the Calendar database with the given change_id
The next step would be to have a Calendar event and its OnCalendar handler, ideally similar to OnBookEvent.
To be subscribed by event_id code.
That's when you can at least check if it's the fastest economic calendar.
For example
value_id=75795 value=500000 name=GDP q/q simpact=CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW
75795 826010037 2019.05.10 08:30:00 2019.01.01 00:00:00 1 500000 200000 -9223372036854775808100000 1 0
Surely GBP GDP has a low impact on currency movements?
Although in your calendar on your website.
This news is clearly 'red'.