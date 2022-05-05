The fastest economic calendar. - page 2

Dmitriy Skub:

According to my observations the delay is about 5 seconds (for oil news). I have not collected extensive statistics.

I think it is not bad. Considering that other sources have delays of several minutes.


No, five seconds is out of the question. Perhaps the rendering/updating of the website page may have created this impression.

Internally, we have implemented for the MT5 trading platform a rltime brodcast streaming of all events without delays. All that remains is to implement it.

 
Renat Fatkhullin:

The site cannot be parsed, there will be an automatic ban.

Wait for native calendar integration in MQL5. We will do this within the next 2-3 releases.

That's my point, how do I know when your integration will be implemented and when 2-3 releases are expected?

 
Aleksei Moshkin:

That's my point, how do you know when your integration will be implemented and the timing of 2-3 releases?

On the forum and in the release notes.

 
Renat Fatkhullin:

Well, since there are no methods of estimation other than visual at the moment, that's what we were talking about. When there are others, then we'll "look at it" in a different way).

 

The delay is about six minutes in the end.


 
Dmitriy Skub:

The delay is about 6 minutes in the end.


Any suggestions for the calendar?

 
The MQ calendar doesn't seem to have a line separating the past from the future, i.e. a time cursor to easily find the next upcoming events? The competitors do. It's very convenient.
 
Renat Fatkhullin:

Hello, how is the progress with the calendar in the MT5 platform, have you implemented the streaming?

 
Aleksei Moshkin:

Hello, how is the progress with the calendar in the MT5 platform, have you implemented streaming?

We implemented it a long time ago, including access from MQL5.

The Economic Calendar features allow you to automatically analyse incoming events according to your own criteria of importance and in the context of the desired countries/currencies.

Function

Action

CalendarCountryById

Gets the description of a country by its identifier

CalendarEventById

Gets the event description by its identifier

CalendarValueById

Gets the event value by its identifier

CalendarCountries

Gets an array of country counts available in the Calendar

CalendarEventByCountry

Gets an array of descriptions of all events available in the calendar by the specified country code

CalendarEventByCurrency

Gets an array of descriptions of all events available in the Calendar by the specified currency

CalendarValueHistoryByEvent

Gets an array of values for all events on a specified time range by event ID

CalendarValueHistory

Gets an array of values for all events over a specified time range, filtered by country and/or currency

CalendarValueLastByEvent

Gets an array of event values by event ID from the state of the calendar base with the given change_id

CalendarValueLast

Gets an array of values for all events filtered by country and/or currency from the state of the Calendar database with the given change_id

 

The next step would be to have a Calendar event and its OnCalendar handler, ideally similar to OnBookEvent.

To be subscribed by event_id code.

That's when you can at least check if it's the fastest economic calendar.



For example

value_id=75795 value=500000 name=GDP q/q simpact=CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW

75795 826010037 2019.05.10 08:30:00 2019.01.01 00:00:00 1 500000 200000 -9223372036854775808100000 1 0

Surely GBP GDP has a low impact on currency movements?

Although in your calendar on your website.

This news is clearly 'red'.

1234567
