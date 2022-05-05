The fastest economic calendar.

Hi all, can you tell me the fastest economic calendar where news are published online (forecast, current events)?
 

Here is our own quick economic calendar, which we compile and generate ourselves:

We have purposely created it so that it works with as little delay as possible.

At what speed is current data published (Actual value)?

What is the original source?

 
In theory there is a delay of tens of milliseconds.

We have our own specialised spider on primary sources, which are listed on each section of the calendar:


 
Is it possible to retrieve data from the calendar programmatically. Download the history of certain indicators, etc.?
 
1. it is of course good that the delay is only in tens of milliseconds, but I would like to be more specific, i.e. in the numerical time indication.

2. The Expert Advisor before the news starts to send a request and download every 500 ms data from your calendar until it is received, but there is such a point, maybe I am wrong or maybe I am not.


3. Use of mql5.com#.

3.7 You agree to use www.mql5.com only via the interface provided by MQL5 Ltd on www.mql5.com or via the interface in MetaQuotes software, unless a separate agreement with MQL5 Ltd stipulates otherwise. In particular, you agree that you will not use any automated means, including scripts, scanners or similar technologies, to access www.mql5.com.

3.8. You agree not to take any action that could disrupt or interrupt the www.mql5.com website (or the servers and networks serving www.mql5.com).

3.9. You agree not to reproduce, copy, sell, trade or resell www.mql5.com content. The only exception is if a separate agreement with MQL5 Ltd allows otherwise.


What to do here?

 

According to my observations, the delay is around 5 seconds (on oil news). I have not collected extensive statistics.

I think it is not bad. Considering that other sources have delays of several minutes.


 
5 seconds is a bit long, maybe for oil it is normal I don't know.

On investing com it downloads data in 2 seconds.

 
Just investing com is delaying oil for several minutes at a time. I do not watch forex news.

Or do you have a paid account?

 
Hello to all, who knows the fastest economic calendar where news are published online (forecast, current events).

For some reason the joke comes to mind: "Buy a Soviet watch - the fastest watch in the world!

Anyway, kudos to you. You are on the right track!

In my opinion, you have to analyze not only charts. A normal bot must collect online as much as possible different other information relevant to pricing (which, in the first place, includes news) and analyze it with special trained nets.

What information to take and how to download it? May be a sentiment index like on ducas or something else?

 
3. Use of mql5.com#.

3.7 You agree to use www.mql5.com only via the interface provided by MQL5 Ltd on www.mql5.com or via the interface in MetaQuotes software, unless a separate agreement with MQL5 Ltd stipulates otherwise. In particular, you agree that you will not use any automated means, including scripts, scanners or similar technologies, to access www.mql5.com.

3.8. You agree not to take any action that could disrupt or interrupt the operation of www.mql5.com (or the servers and networks serving www.mql5.com).

3.9. You agree not to reproduce, copy, sell, trade or resell www.mql5.com content. The only exception is if a separate agreement with MQL5 Ltd allows otherwise.


What to do here?

The website cannot be parsed, it will be automatically banned.

Wait for native integration of the calendar in MQL5. We will do this in the next 2-3 releases.

