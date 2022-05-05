The fastest economic calendar. - page 3
Doesn't work in 4pc, I gather.
Tried just...
Tomorrow we will look at the terminal calendar's update rate
Tell me how do you implement update request?
Through timer, every tick?
If often - won't it be considered as a DDoS attack on the server?
In the event packet the publication time is formal, not actual...
The EA is accessing the terminal calendar.
There is no server parsing here.
The calendar is delivered to the terminal automatically and in rltime push mode. The calendar history is automatically synchronised at the start of the terminal.
Queries from MQL5 do not cause re-requests to the server, but work with the local constantly updated database.
Sweet
is there an option to stick a country flag on it?
It returns
But if I change the start date to
D'01.01.2000'
then the data is properly retrieved
Here is the update rate, Investing.com calendar is received in 2 seconds and from MT5 calendar in 23 seconds.
MT4Investing.com calendar
MT5 calendar from the terminal
To have a fast calendar you need to invest a lot of money. For example, even one package of three indicators (API Crude Oil Inventories, API Distillate Inventories, API Distillate Inventories) from "source" costs about 5000 cu.
And this is "for personal use" and not for publication on a publicly available resource in real-time mode.
Do you know the fastest economic calendar where news are published online (predictions, current events)?
I read this blog with interest and I wonder, why do I need the fastest one?
For many years I like calendars, I trade with NewsTrader Expert Advisor on demo and real (different calendars), I used to keep official calendar on tsd forum and in my opinion it doesn't matter for me if actual value is posting on chart (or on calendar web page) in few seconds or milliseconds...
In my opinion, all calendars fall into two groups -
An example of an information calendar is the investing.com calendar
I'm not a programmer, so I don't know - how 2 seconds were defined here ... But this calendar first goes to Files folder with csv file, and then from this file - to chart (or to Expert Advisor). If I want this file to be updated on my computer, I have to either update the chart or reload Metatrader.
Here is Metatrader 4
And this is Metatrader 5 -
And the calendar is posted on the chart by ticks -
An example of a trading calendar is the forex-factory calendar. And here too (at least in my case) - data is taken from cvs files.
There is also a calendar of one of brokers (mt5.***), but it is also informational.
How about here?
I just want to see indicators on this MQL5 calendar as an example ... it would be very interesting.
Because one of the advantages of all these calendars is that everything there is free (all indicators and EAs for trading on news) - everything is free (no need to pay anywhere).
So, it would be good to make (for example) a simple MQL5 calendar news indicator to just compare, have a user opinion and give suggestions for improvement.