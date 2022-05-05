The fastest economic calendar. - page 3

Doesn't work in 4pc, I gather.

Tried just...

 

Tomorrow we will look at the terminal calendar's update rate


 
In the event packet the publication time is formal, not actual...

 
The EA is accessing the terminal calendar.

There is no server parsing here.

 

The calendar is delivered to the terminal automatically and in rltime push mode. The calendar history is automatically synchronised at the start of the terminal.

Queries from MQL5 do not cause re-requests to the server, but work with the local constantly updated database.

 
Sweet

is there an option to stick a country flag on it?

  
void OnStart() 
  { 
   MqlCalendarEvent events[]; 
   ulong event_id=756020004;        // id этого события может поменяться в Календаре, поэтому сверяйте 
 
   MqlCalendarValue values[]; 
//--- зададим границы диапазона, из которого берем события 
   datetime date_from=D'01.01.2010';           // дата старта
   datetime date_to=D'01.01.2020';              // дата финиша
   if(CalendarValueHistoryByEvent(event_id,values,date_from,date_to)) 
     { 
      ArrayPrint(values); 
     } 
   else 
     { 
      PrintFormat("Ошибка! Не удалось получить значения для события event_id=%d",event_id); 
      PrintFormat("Код ошибки: %d",GetLastError()); 
     } 
  }

It returns 

2019.05.14 11:08:34.198 calendar_value (EURUSD,M5)      Ошибка! Не удалось получить значения для события event_id=756020004
2019.05.14 11:08:34.198 calendar_value (EURUSD,M5)      Код ошибки: 0


But if I change the start date to

D'01.01.2000'

then the data is properly retrieved 

2019.05.14 11:13:05.795 calendar_value (EURUSD,M5)      [137] 56817  756020004 2018.11.13 08:15:00 2018.10.01 00:00:00          0              2300000              2600000 -9223372036854775808              2100000             1          0
2019.05.14 11:13:05.795 calendar_value (EURUSD,M5)      [138] 56821  756020004 2018.12.13 08:15:00 2018.11.01 00:00:00          0              1400000              2300000 -9223372036854775808              1700000             2          0
2019.05.14 11:13:05.795 calendar_value (EURUSD,M5)      [139] 75819  756020004 2019.01.18 07:30:00 2018.12.01 00:00:00          0               600000              1400000 -9223372036854775808              1000000             2          0
2019.05.14 11:13:05.796 calendar_value (EURUSD,M5)      [140] 75823  756020004 2019.02.14 07:30:00 2019.01.01 00:00:00          0              -500000               600000 -9223372036854775808               300000             2          0
2019.05.14 11:13:05.796 calendar_value (EURUSD,M5)      [141] 75827  756020004 2019.03.14 07:30:00 2019.02.01 00:00:00          0              -700000              -500000 -9223372036854775808             -1000000             1          0
2019.05.14 11:13:05.796 calendar_value (EURUSD,M5)      [142] 75831  756020004 2019.04.15 06:30:00 2019.03.01 00:00:00          0              -200000              -700000 -9223372036854775808             -1500000             1          0
2019.05.14 11:13:05.796 calendar_value (EURUSD,M5)      [143] 75835  756020004 2019.05.14 06:30:00 2019.04.01 00:00:00          0              -600000              -200000 -9223372036854775808              -600000             0          0
2019.05.14 11:13:05.796 calendar_value (EURUSD,M5)      [144] 75839  756020004 2019.06.13 06:30:00 2019.05.01 00:00:00          0 -9223372036854775808              -600000 -9223372036854775808              -600000             0          0
2019.05.14 11:13:05.796 calendar_value (EURUSD,M5)      [145] 75843  756020004 2019.07.15 06:30:00 2019.06.01 00:00:00          0 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808             0          0
2019.05.14 11:13:05.796 calendar_value (EURUSD,M5)      [146] 75847  756020004 2019.08.15 06:30:00 2019.07.01 00:00:00          0 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808             0          0
2019.05.14 11:13:05.796 calendar_value (EURUSD,M5)      [147] 80942  756020004 2019.09.12 06:30:00 2019.08.01 00:00:00          0 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808             0          0
2019.05.14 11:13:05.796 calendar_value (EURUSD,M5)      [148] 85039  756020004 2019.10.15 06:30:00 2019.09.01 00:00:00          0 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808             0          0
 

Here is the update rate, Investing.com calendar is received in 2 seconds and from MT5 calendar in 23 seconds.

MT4Investing.com calendar


MT5 calendar from the terminal


 

To have a fast calendar you need to invest a lot of money. For example, even one package of three indicators (API Crude Oil Inventories, API Distillate Inventories, API Distillate Inventories) from "source" costs about 5000 cu.

And this is "for personal use" and not for publication on a publicly available resource in real-time mode.

 
Aleksei Moshkin:
Do you know the fastest economic calendar where news are published online (predictions, current events)?

I read this blog with interest and I wonder, why do I need the fastest one?

For many years I like calendars, I trade with NewsTrader Expert Advisor on demo and real (different calendars), I used to keep official calendar on tsd forum and in my opinion it doesn't matter for me if actual value is posting on chart (or on calendar web page) in few seconds or milliseconds...

----------------

In my opinion, all calendars fall into two groups -

  • Informational, where priorities like high impacted news events (high priority/importance), medium impacted news events, low impacted news events - are sort of prioritised by definition. For example, GDP is supposed to put red as news with high priority, so they do, whether it is possible to trade this news or not (i.e. the price of the news will move significantly, or almost not at all).

  • Trading calendars, where the news priority is set according to the forecast of how the price will move. If the news is marked as high priority, then you can just put two pending orders (buy stop and sell stop) in a few minutes, that is - you can trade the news.

----------------

An example of an information calendar is the investing.com calendar

I'm not a programmer, so I don't know - how 2 seconds were defined here ... But this calendar first goes to Files folder with csv file, and then from this file - to chart (or to Expert Advisor). If I want this file to be updated on my computer, I have to either update the chart or reload Metatrader.

Here is Metatrader 4


And this is Metatrader 5 -


And the calendar is posted on the chart by ticks -


---------------

An example of a trading calendar is the forex-factory calendar. And here too (at least in my case) - data is taken from cvs files.
There is also a calendar of one of brokers (mt5.***), but it is also informational.

---------------

How about here?
I just want to see indicators on this MQL5 calendar as an example ... it would be very interesting.

Because one of the advantages of all these calendars is that everything there is free (all indicators and EAs for trading on news) - everything is free (no need to pay anywhere).

So, it would be good to make (for example) a simple MQL5 calendar news indicator to just compare, have a user opinion and give suggestions for improvement.

